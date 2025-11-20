House of Doge and Merger Partner Brag House Holdings Celebrate Key Milestone with Partner 21shares’ Launch of the 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), today celebrates the launch of the 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (Ticker: TXXD) (the “Fund”). Launched by House of Doge partner 21Shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), TXXD will offer investors leveraged exposure to one of the most dynamic and community-driven assets in the digital asset market. The new ETF will begin trading on NASDAQ on November 20, 2025.

The 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD) is designed to provide investors with twice (2x) the daily performance of Dogecoin (DOGE), before fees and expenses. The ETF allows investors to gain leveraged exposure to Dogecoin through a regulated, exchange-traded structure that can be purchased directly through their bank or broker.

21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD)

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee Inception Date Issuer TXXD US53656G1756 NASDAQ USD 1.89% November 20, 2025 21Shares US LLC



TXXD builds on 21shares’ exclusive partnership with the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. 21Shares and House of Doge serve as equal partners building new opportunities across the Dogecoin ecosystem, all supported by the Foundation. Earlier this year, 21shares launched the only Dogecoin ETP in Europe, globally endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, marking a significant milestone in bringing institutional-grade access to Dogecoin. The collaboration highlights Dogecoin’s evolution from an internet meme to a leading decentralized digital asset, supported by real-world utility, growing merchant adoption, and a uniquely engaged global community.

Dogecoin’s ecosystem continues to mature, with major companies such as Tesla and AMC Theatres accepting it for payments. The community’s guiding principle – “Do Only Good Everyday” – has inspired charitable and financial inclusion initiatives around the world, showcasing the cultural and social impact of decentralized finance.

“Dogecoin represents one of the most vibrant and enduring communities in crypto, and this new ETF gives investors a simplified way to participate in its growth,” said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. “With TXXD, investors can access leveraged exposure to Dogecoin through a regulated and transparent structure – combining transparency, liquidity, and institutional-grade reliability.”

“Our mission has always been to support the Dogecoin community and expand what’s possible for the ecosystem,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “This new ETF reflects the strength and momentum of a growing community of investors that continue to shape the future of crypto.”

“This marks a defining moment not just for House of Doge, Brag House Holdings, and our partners at 21Shares, but it also reinforces the Dogecoin vision, a vision that’s always been powered by community, creativity, and infinite possibilities, said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO of Brag House. With the launch of TXXD, we’re putting the full force of Dogecoin’s energy onto NASDAQ, unlocking double the opportunity for investors, partners and shareholders. Dogecoin’s journey isn’t just about market innovation, it’s about everyday people rewriting what digital inclusion looks like. We strongly believe in the spirit of 'Do Only Good Everyday,' This is just the beginning, and together, our community will make history, one block at a time."

The 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF aims to deliver 200% of Dogecoin’s daily performance, before fees and expenses. Due to daily compounding, performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from twice the underlying asset’s performance. Leveraged ETFs are intended for short-term use by sophisticated investors who actively monitor their positions and understand the risks of high-volatility exposure.

This launch comes on the heels of 21shares’ acquisition by FalconX, the leading global digital asset prime brokerage, announced earlier this year.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

