ProSearch Transforms Its Comprehensive Suite of Discovery Solutions with Significant Updates to Key Offerings

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the launch of four upgraded solutions designed to address the unique challenges of eDiscovery and compliance amid growing volumes and types of modern data. The newest offerings—WorkStream™, Data Insights, Essential Review, and RelativityOne powered by ProSearch—have undergone extensive enhancements and amplify ProSearch’s commitment to simplifying complexity, fostering confidence, and enabling legal teams to focus on winning outcomes.

As legal teams face unrelenting growth in data volumes, the proliferation of collaboration tools, and increasing regulatory complexities, the ability to quickly uncover insights and manage compliance is more critical than ever. By addressing these modern discovery challenges through innovative solutions, ProSearch empowers legal professionals to navigate rapidly evolving data ecosystems with clarity, efficiency, and defensibility.

Key New Solutions

WorkStream™ brings efficiency to the discovery of data from modern collaboration tools, capable of organizing nonlinear, complex data formats from platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack. With newly released functionality, WorkStream now handles AI data from sources such as Microsoft Copilot, more efficiently manages Slack data by bifurcating attachment download and processing, and can be used directly by clients to further speed processes and reduce costs. Data Insights uses generative AI, advanced analytics, and data science to deliver critical intelligence from legal data, enabling teams to more quickly uncover patterns and facts. ProSearch modernizes early case assessment to make faster decisions and improve outcomes. Essential Review reduces eDiscovery workloads and costs while maintaining quality and defensibility. By leveraging new, AI-powered workflows and automation, ProSearch’s enhanced review service further ensures document review processes are accelerated and highly accurate. RelativityOne powered by ProSearch supports the above solutions as well as ProSearch’s other leading solutions in RelativityOne. By deploying a think-build-operate approach, ProSearch ensures RelativityOne is optimized for each client’s goals and needs, including the best of RelativityOne’s and ProSearch’s combined technologies.

Collectively, these newly updated offerings empower legal teams to tackle today’s most pressing discovery challenges with agility and precision.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest solutions that directly address today’s critical industry issues,” says ProSearch co-founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl. “Our new offerings demonstrate not only our capacity for innovation but our unwavering commitment to collaboration and trust with our clients, enabling them to navigate discovery challenges confidently.”

ProSearch will feature its latest offerings at Legalweek New York from March 24–27, 2025, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

