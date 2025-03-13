



TryghedsGruppen smba’s candidates for Tryg A/S’ Supervisory Board

In continuation of Tryg’s notice of the annual general meeting on 26 March 2025 at 15:00 CET, TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following four candidates for election to Tryg’s Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:

Jørn Rise Andersen

Anne Kaltoft

Torben Jensen

Jonas Bjørn Jensen

CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg.com will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 14 March 2025.





