PrimoHoagies Albany, NY Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

ALBANY, N.Y., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand opening of its newest location in Albany, NY is set for Thursday, March 20th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 563 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208 and is owned by a local resident, Rocky and Krish Patel. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

For Patel, bringing PrimoHoagies to Albany is more than just a business venture—it’s personal. "My father lived in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for over 20 years, and I was born there before moving to Albany as a child. He always had a love for PrimoHoagies, making it a must-visit every time we traveled back to see family. That tradition sparked my own love for PrimoHoagies," said Patel. "Growing up, I worked in my family’s business, Philly Bar and Lounge, which has been bringing a taste of Philadelphia to the Capital Region for over 20 years. Now, we’re taking it a step further by introducing PrimoHoagies to Albany.”



To celebrate Albany’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on Thursday, March 20th, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 1300-square-foot store is expected to employ about 10 employees, with dine-in, pickup, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999