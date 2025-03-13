PRESS RELEASE



March 13, 2025

Availability of the

2024 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 13, 2025 –

Renault announces that the 2024 Universal Registration Document (in French version) has been filed, in ESEF format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF), on March 13, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes, inter alia:

the Annual Financial Report for the 2024 financial year which notably includes: the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance sustainability information, the certification report on sustainability information,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees,

the description of the share buy-back programme,

The 2024 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on Renault Group’s website, under “Finance/ Regulated Information”. The English version will be available soon at the following address: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/regulated-information/.

Hard copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's registered office: 122-122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

