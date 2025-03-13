Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.9%

Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Increased 190 Basis Points to 36.2%

Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Improved to $0.78 from ($1.73)

First Quarter-To-Date Comparable Sales up 4.3%, Led by North America Up 6.4%

Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended February 1, 2025.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (13 weeks) decreased 0.9% to $279.2 million from $281.8 million in the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024 (14 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2025 increased 5.9%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $33.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results reflect a goodwill impairment charge of $41.1 million, or $2.13 per share after-tax, related to the Company’s decision to slow store growth and focus on profitability in Europe and the corresponding impact on the future cash flow projections of its Blue Tomato business.

Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2025, increased 1.6% to $889.2 million from $875.5 million reported for the twelve months (53 weeks) ended February 3, 2024. Comparable sales increased 4.0% for fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2025. Net loss for fiscal 2024 was $1.7 million, or $0.09 per share. Net loss for fiscal 2023 inclusive of the $41.1 million goodwill impairment charge was $62.6 million, or $3.25 per share.

As of February 1, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $147.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $171.6 million as of February 3, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operations.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We delivered a substantial improvement in fourth quarter operating profitability driven by significant gross margin expansion and a meaningful reduction in operating expenses. Comparable sales increased by 5.9% led by North America and while choppy, represents continued progress in growing the top-line and bottom line. This unexpected choppiness is indicative of the environment we have been operating in for some time, and we expect it will continue. Our plan for 2025 is to stay the course and focus on executing the product and customer engagement initiatives that have fueled our third consecutive quarter of positive comps while staying nimble and financially flexible to deliver enhanced profitability. We have demonstrated our ability to navigate challenging cycles and emerge stronger and I am confident that Zumiez is on right course to repeat this accomplishment once again.”

Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales

Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended March 1, 2025 increased 1.7%, from the four weeks ended March 2, 2024. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended March 1, 2025 increased 4.3% from the four weeks ended March 2, 2024. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America increased 6.4% and other international comparable sales decreased 3.7%.

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 3, 2025. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $179 to $183 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.72 and a loss of $0.82.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On March 12, 2024, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $25 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through March 31, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Conference call Information

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 1, 2025, we operated 729 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 1, % of February 3, % of 2025 Sales 2024 Sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 279,160 100.0 % 281,822 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 178,127 63.8 % 185,171 65.7 % Gross profit 101,033 36.2 % 96,651 34.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,903 29.0 % 129,436 45.9 % Operating profit (loss) 20,130 7.2 % (32,785 ) -11.6 % Interest income, net 742 0.3 % 941 0.3 % Other (expense) income , net (915 ) -0.3 % 545 0.2 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes 19,957 7.2 % (31,299 ) -11.1 % Provision for income taxes 5,203 1.9 % 2,188 0.8 % Net income (loss) $ 14,754 5.3 % $ (33,487 ) -11.9 % Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.80 $ (1.73 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.78 $ (1.73 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 18,464 19,323 Diluted 18,806 19,323 Fiscal Year Ended February 1, % of February 3, % of 2025 Sales 2024 Sales (Unaudited) Net sales $ 889,202 100.0 % $ 875,486 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 586,162 65.9 % 594,596 67.9 % Gross profit 303,040 34.1 % 280,890 32.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 301,090 33.9 % 345,679 39.6 % Operating profit (loss) 1,950 0.2 % (64,789 ) -7.4 % Interest income, net 4,205 0.5 % 3,522 0.4 % Other expense, net (2,078 ) -0.2 % (611 ) -0.1 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes 4,077 0.5 % (61,878 ) -7.1 % Provision for income taxes 5,790 0.7 % 732 0.1 % Net income $ (1,713 ) -0.2 % $ (62,610 ) -7.2 % Basic earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ (3.25 ) Diluted earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ (3.25 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 18,918 19,290 Diluted 18,918 19,290









ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,668 $ 88,875 Marketable securities 34,890 82,704 Receivables 12,825 13,780 Inventories 146,648 128,827 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,354 12,401 Total current assets 322,385 326,587 Fixed assets, net 80,178 90,508 Operating lease right-of-use assets 183,235 196,775 Goodwill 15,258 15,374 Intangible assets, net 13,577 14,200 Deferred tax assets, net 8,684 8,623 Other long-term assets 11,564 12,159 Total long-term assets 312,496 337,639 Total assets $ 634,881 $ 664,226 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 49,389 $ 38,885 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 21,962 18,431 Operating lease liabilities 56,009 60,885 Other current liabilities 28,154 25,886 Total current liabilities 155,514 144,087 Long-term operating lease liabilities 143,812 159,877 Other long-term liabilities 6,578 7,052 Total long-term liabilities 150,390 166,929 Total liabilities 305,904 311,016 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024 203,581 196,144 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,778 ) (19,027 ) Retained earnings 149,174 176,093 Total shareholders’ equity 328,977 353,210 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 634,881 $ 664,226









ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,713 ) $ (62,610 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 22,160 22,763 Noncash lease expense 64,415 68,164 Deferred taxes (609 ) (1,050 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,831 7,022 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 1,473 43,904 Foreign currency transaction loss 2,145 25 Other 178 181 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - - Receivables 1,533 6,859 Inventories (21,687 ) 5,809 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,558 (1,817 ) Trade accounts payable 11,698 (907 ) Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 3,768 2,170 Income taxes payable 4,705 2,090 Operating lease liabilities (73,564 ) (78,983 ) Other liabilities (2,190 ) 1,135 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,701 14,755 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (15,004 ) (20,350 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (2,980 ) (38,348 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 50,586 50,150 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 32,602 (8,548 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 3,220 49,440 Payments on revolving credit facilities (3,220 ) (49,440 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 606 704 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards — — Common stock repurchased (25,206 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,600 ) 704 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,458 ) (1,080 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,245 5,831 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 94,284 88,453 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 121,529 $ 94,284 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 2,490 $ 2,065 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 109 800





