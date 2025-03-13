GAIA to Participate in 37th Annual ROTH Conference

BOULDER, Colo., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, will be holding one-on-one meetings at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference from March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California.

Company Chairman, Jirka Rysavy, Chief Executive Officer, James Calhoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Kiersten Medvedich, and Chief Financial Officer, Ned Preston, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, and industry keynotes and panels with approximately 450 participating companies across a variety of growth sectors including Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability, and Technology, Media and Entertainment.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email GAIA@gateway-grp.com .

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .