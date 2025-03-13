Press Ranger Announces New Podcast Database

San Francisco, CA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, a leader in the PR software space, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: a comprehensive podcast database. This new feature is designed to streamline the process of connecting with podcast hosts and producers, making it easier for businesses to secure valuable airtime and reach wider audiences.

The podcast database is seamlessly integrated into Press Ranger's existing platform, which is renowned for automating press responses, identifying relevant journalists, and crafting

compelling press releases. By adding podcasts to its repertoire, Press Ranger continues to enhance its offerings, providing users with a more robust tool for media outreach.

"The introduction of our podcast database marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and enhance the PR process," said Steve Beyatte, CEO of Press Ranger. "Podcasts are an increasingly influential medium, and our new database empowers users to tap into this growing market with ease and efficiency."

Press Ranger's podcast database is meticulously curated, featuring a wide array of shows across various genres and industries. This ensures that users can find the perfect match for their message, whether they are targeting niche audiences or aiming for broader appeal.

In addition to its extensive listings, the database offers advanced search and filtering options, allowing users to pinpoint the most relevant podcasts for their needs. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to maximize their media exposure and engage with audiences in a more personal and impactful way.

Press Ranger's commitment to innovation and user-centric design is evident in this latest development. By continually expanding its capabilities, the company solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the field of AI-powered public relations.

For more information about Press Ranger and its new podcast database, interested parties are encouraged to explore the platform and discover how it can transform their media outreach strategies.

About Press Ranger

Press Ranger is an AI-powered PR tool that makes pitching journalists quick, easy, and effective. Press Ranger automates press responses, finding relevant journalists, and the creation of press releases to make getting good press as easy as clicking a button.





