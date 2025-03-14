VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Year-End 2024 Reserves

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) ("Vaalco" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 and year-end 2024 reserves. The Company also provided 2025 operational and financial guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Reported net income of $11.7 million ( $0.11 per diluted share) and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $76.2 million;

Produced 20,775 net revenue interest ( “ NRI ” ) (2) barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") or 25,300 Working interest ( “ WI ” ) (3) BOEPD, both at the midpoint of guidance; and

“ ” “ ” Sold 20,352 NRI BOEPD in Q4 2024, toward the high end of guidance.



2024 Full Year Highlights:

Reported full year ("FY") 2024 net income of $58.5 million ( $0.56 per diluted share) and net cash from operating activities of $ 113.7 million;

Generated record Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $ 303.0 million in FY 2024;

Grew production in 2024 by 7% year-over-year to 19,936 NRI (2) BOEPD, at the midpoint of the Company's increased guidance; WI (3) production of 24,738 BOEPD, was also at the midpoint of Vaalco's increased guidance;

Sold 19,843 NRI BOEPD, above the midpoint of the Company's increased guidance;

Increased year-end 2024 SEC proved reserves by 57% to 45.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBOE”);

Closed the accretive all cash acquisition of Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB (“Svenska”) for a net purchase price of $40.2 million; Strategically expanded West African focus area with a sizeable producing asset that has significant upside potential and future development opportunities in Cote d’Ivoire, a well-established and investment-friendly country; Paid back 1.8x (4) Vaalco's initial net investment in Côte d’Ivoire in the eight months since closing and the performance of the asset has tracked well ahead of the Company's expectations at the time of the acquisition;

Completed Production Sharing Contracts (“PSCs”) with the Government of Gabon for the offshore Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks; and

Returned $33 million to shareholders in 2024, as well as $83.4 million over the past two years through dividends and buybacks.



2025 Key Items and Outlook:

Entered into new revolving credit facility with an initial commitment of $190 million with the ability to grow to $300 million , secured by Vaalco’s Gabon, Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire assets;

Acquired 70% WI (3) in and will operate the CI-705 block in offshore Côte D’Ivoire ;

Planning a 2025 capital budget of $270 to $330 million, including a drilling campaign at Etame, Côte d’Ivoire Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel ("FPSO") Dry Dock Refurbishment Project and continued drilling in Egypt and Canada; and

Target to return over $25 million to shareholders through Vaalco’s dividend program.

(1) Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow are Non-GAAP financial measures and are described and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) All NRI sales and production rates are Vaalco's working interest volumes less royalty volumes, where applicable.

(3) All WI production rates and volumes are Vaalco's working interest volumes, where applicable.

(4) Payback of 1.8x is based on unaudited operational cash flow for the Côte d’Ivoire assets compared to the acquisition price of $40.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We have delivered another successful and record setting performance in 2024, where we continued to execute our strategic vision of maintaining operational excellence and profitably growing production and reserves. Since 2021, we have transformed Vaalco through acquisitions and organic growth, expanding our asset base, nearly tripling production and quadrupling proved reserves. We have consistently delivered operationally and financially, meeting or exceeding our guidance and generating record production, sales and Adjusted EBITDAX. We have accomplished all of this without losing sight of our commitment to sustainably return value to our shareholders and over the past two years have returned over $83 million through dividends and buybacks.”

“As we look forward to 2025, we are excited about the major projects that we have planned which are expected to deliver a step-change in organic growth across our portfolio in the coming years. We have another drilling campaign at Etame that we believe will expand our production and reserves considerably. In Côte D’Ivoire, we have commenced the FPSO refurbishment project and are preparing for a drilling campaign in 2026 to augment the production and economic life of the Baobab field. In Egypt and Canada, we continue to drill, recomplete and workover wells adding to our production base and cash flows. We also have exciting opportunities in offshore Gabon with the Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks that are located in close proximity to the prolific producing fields of Etame and Dussafu. We have farmed into and are operator of the CI-705 block, in offshore Côte D’Ivoire, which is favorably located in a proven petroleum system, near existing infrastructure with access to a strong growing domestic market and attractive upside potential. We are also excited to proceed with our plans to develop, operate, and begin producing from the discovery in Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea over the next few years. Financially, we are well-positioned to fund the meaningful growth and opportunities that we plan to pursue. Last week we announced a new credit facility that will supplement our internally generated cash flow and cash balance to assist in funding our robust organic growth projects.”

Mr. Maxwell concluded, “I am proud of all that we have accomplished and would like to thank our hard-working employees for helping us to achieve these milestones. We believe that we are well positioned to continue to execute operationally and financially to achieve even greater growth and value for the rest of the decade. Our focus remains fixed on maximizing value and generating strong operational cash flow to fund our numerous organic opportunities moving forward, all while continuing to return capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend policy.”

Operational Update

Egypt

Vaalco focused on enhancing production in 2024 through a series of planned workovers, as well as through interventions using the OGS-10 rig. Two additional workover recompletions were completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. With the low cost of workovers, the well economics are strongly positive.

A summary of the Egyptian workover campaign's impact in fourth quarter of 2024 is presented below:

Vaalco Egypt 2024 Workover Wells Well Workover date Type Completion Zone Perforation

Interval (ft) IP-30 Rate

(BOPD)(a) H-28 3-Nov-24 Recompletion Lower Yusr 13.1 50 Hoshia-10 11-Dec-24 Recompletion Lower Rudeis 20.0 300

a) Initial Production; 30 day duration



The fourth quarter 2024 drilling campaign started with Arta-92 and Arta-93, in December 2024. The Arta-92 well successfully increased production levels, achieving an initial 30-day average rate of 428 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD") and the Arta-93 has recently come online with an initial 30-day average rate of 95 BOPD.

Vaalco Egypt Fourth Quarter 2024 New Wells Well Spud date Initial Completion

Date Completion Zone Perforation

Interval (ft) IP-30 Rate

(BOPD)(a) Arta-92 12/2/2024 18-Dec-24 Redbed 13.1 428 Arta-93 12/14/2024 28-Dec-24 Redbed 20 95

a) Initial Production; 30 day duration



Canada

The 2024 drilling campaign commenced in January 2024 with all four wells drilled, completed and brought onto production by Q2 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company drilled a step-out well in its southern acreage. Vaalco has minimal horizontal subsurface information in this area and the well, if successful, could prove up additional long lateral wells in the future with the potential to add proved undeveloped locations. The Company is continuing to monitor the well's flowback as it has only recently come online in the first quarter of 2025.

Vaalco Canada Fourth Quarter 2024 Well Well Spud date Net Pay (ft) Penetrated Pay

Zones Completion

Zone Perforation

Interval (ft) IP-30 Rate

(BOEPD) 1-32-28-3W5 10/31/2024 2.0-Mile Hz (4,400m, 14,430ft) Upper Bioturbated Cardium Cardium 104 Stg x 15T Hydraulic Fracture Treatment TBD

Gabon

In October 2022, Vaalco successfully completed its transition to a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel (“FSO”) and related field reconfiguration processes. This project provides a low cost FSO solution that increases the storage capacity for the Etame block and improved operational performance. The Company continues to demonstrate operational excellence, production uptime and enhancement in 2024 to optimize production until the next drilling campaign.

In December 2024, Vaalco secured a rig for the 2025/26 drilling campaign at Etame. Vaalco is currently finalizing locations and planning for the next drilling campaign, which is expected to commence in Q3 2025.

The Company recently completed the documentation with the Government of Gabon for the offshore Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks. This follows the technical provisional award announced in October 2021 granting Vaalco a 37.5% non-operating working interest in the Niosi Marin Block (previously G12-13) and the Guduma Marin Block (previously H12-13) located in shallow waters offshore Gabon, with BW Energy as operator (also holding a 37.5% working interest) and Panoro Energy as a non-operating joint owner with a 25% working interest. The Niosi and Guduma blocks cover areas of 2,974 square kilometers (“km²”) and 1,927 km², respectively. The Niosi Block is located adjacent to the Etame Marin Permit, where Vaalco operates a successful ongoing exploration and production campaign. To date, the Etame Marin partners have produced and discovered over 150 million barrels of oil, with multiple fields brought online. The area benefits from significant infrastructure investments, including processing facilities and a new FSO vessel installed by Vaalco in 2022 which is located adjacent to the Niosi Marin blocks. The blocks are also adjacent to BW Energy and Panoro Energy’s Dussafu PSC offshore Southern Gabon, which is another area of significant successful exploration and development.

Côte d'Ivoire

During the fourth quarter, three liftings took place. In October 2024, 671,166 gross barrels were lifted or 142,674 net barrels to Vaalco. In November 2024, 514,559 gross barrels were lifted or 154,249 net barrels to Vaalco. In December 2024, 286,904 gross barrels were lifted or 81,569 net barrels to Vaalco.

Work with Modec, the operator of the Baobab FPSO, on the dry docking project for the FPSO, continued in the fourth quarter of 2024. In alignment with the project timeline, the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien MV10, ceased hydrocarbon operations as scheduled on January 31, 2025. The final lifting of crude oil from the vessel took place in early February 2025. The project team has commenced mobilization efforts, deploying the necessary workforce support vessels and equipment to facilitate the safe disconnection of the FPSO. The vessel is planned to be towed to the shipyard in Dubai for refurbishment upon departure from the field in March 2025. Significant development drilling is expected to begin in 2026 after the FPSO returns to service with meaningful additions to production from the main Baobab field in CI-40.

In March 2025, Vaalco announced that it has farmed into the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire. Vaalco is the operator of the block with a 70% working interest and a 100% paying interest though a commercial carry arrangement and is partnering with Ivory Coast Exploration Oil & Gas SAS and PETROCI. The CI-705 block is located in the prolific Tano basin and is approximately 70 kilometers (“km”) to the west of Vaalco’s CI-40 Block, where the Baobab and Kossipo oil fields are located, and 60 km west of ENI’s recent Calao discovery. Block CI-705 covers approximately 2,300 km2 and is lightly explored with three wells drilled to date on the block. The water depth across the block ranges from zero to 2,500 meters. Vaalco has invested $3 million to acquire its interest in the new block which it believes has significant prospectivity.

Year-End 2024 Reserves

Vaalco’s SEC proved reserves at December 31, 2024 increased by 57% to 45.0 MMBOE from 28.6 MMBOE at year-end 2023. Year-end 2024 reserves included 20.9 MMBOE in proved developed reserves and 24.1 MMBOE in proved undeveloped reserves. The Company’s SEC reserves were prepared by its third-party independent reserve engineers, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., (“NSAI”) that has provided annual independent estimates of Vaalco’s year-end SEC reserves for over 15 years and evaluates Vaalco's Gabonese, Ivorian and Egyptian reserves while GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) evaluates Vaalco's Canadian reserves. In 2024, the Company added 16.5 MMBOE of SEC proved reserves through the Svenska Acquisition and 7.2 MMBOE due to positive revisions. These additions were partially offset by 7.3 MMBOE of full year 2024 production. VAALCO had a reserve replacement ratio of 324% compared to the 7.3 MMBOE of production in 2024.

The standardized measure of Vaalco’s SEC proved reserves, utilizing SEC pricing increased to $379.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $341.9 million at December 31, 2023. This was primarily driven by the additions of reserves from the Svenska acquisition, offset by a decrease in year over year SEC prices which were utilized for the calculation and can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K disclosure, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025.

MMBoe Proved SEC Reserves at December 31, 2023 28.6 2024 Production (7.3 ) Revisions of Previous Estimates 7.2 Purchase of reserves 16.5 Proved SEC Reserves at December 31, 2024 45.0

At year-end 2024, NSAI and GLJ provided the 2P WI CPR estimates of proven and probable reserves which were prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers as of December 31, 2024 using VAALCO’s management assumptions for future commodity pricing and costs shown below under “WI CPR Reserves”. The 2P WI CPR reserves attributable to VAALCO’s ownership are reported on a WI basis prior to deductions for government royalties. Management's year-end 2024 2P WI CPR estimate of reserves is 96.1 MMBOE to VAALCO’s WI, an increase of 24% from 77.3 MMBOE at December 31, 2023. The present value discounted at 10% (“PV-10”) of VAALCO’s 2P WI CPR reserves at year-end 2024, utilizing management timing assumptions and escalated pricing and cost assumptions, is $686.6 million, up 9% from $630.9 million at December 31, 2023. The PV-10 increase is due to additional reserves from the Svenska acquisition, offset by a decrease due to pricing, natural decline in reserves and cost inflation.

See “PV-10 Value and Probable Reserves” and “WI CPR Reserves” for additional information related to 2P WI CPR reserves and 2P PV-10.

Financial Update – Fourth Quarter of 2024

Vaalco reported net income of $11.7 million ($0.11 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was up 6% compared with net income of $11.0 million ($0.10 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024 and down compared to $44.0 million ($0.41 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings compared with the third quarter of 2024 was driven by lower production expenses, lower depreciation, depletion and amortization and significantly lower income tax expense, partly offset by lower sales volume in Q4 2024 of 1,872,000 BOE compared to a sales volume of 2,134,000 BOE in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $76.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an 18% decrease from $92.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and down 20% from $95.9 million generated in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales and realized pricing.

Quarterly Summary - Sales and Net Revenue $ in thousands Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Gabon Egypt Canada Côte

d'Ivoire Total Gabon Egypt Canada Côte

d'Ivoire Total Oil Sales 54,172 59,010 6,685 28,045 $ 147,912 54,934 63,431 8,038 49,795 $ 176,198 NGL Sales — — 1,965 — 1,965 — — 2,007 — 2,007 Gas Sales — — 421 — 421 — — 225 — 225 Gross Sales 54,172 59,010 9,071 28,045 150,298 54,934 63,431 10,270 49,795 178,430 Selling Costs & carried interest 450 (130 ) (319 ) — 1 651 (173 ) (351 ) — 127 Royalties & taxes (7,455 ) (19,899 ) (1,224 ) — (28,578 ) (7,977 ) (28,714 ) (1,532 ) — (38,223 ) Net Revenue 47,167 38,981 7,528 28,045 121,721 47,608 34,544 8,387 49,795 140,334 Oil Sales MMB (working interest) 733 923 99 379 2,134 709 964 112 632 2,417 Average Oil Price Received $ 73.92 $ 63.92 $ 67.68 $ 73.90 $ 69.30 $ 77.45 $ 65.79 $ 71.55 $ 78.75 $ 72.87 Change (5 )% Average Brent Price $ 74.66 $ 79.84 Change (6 )% Gas Sales MMCF (working interest) — — 431 — 431 — — 449 449 Average Gas Price Received — — $ 0.98 — $ 0.98 — — $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Change 95 % Average Aeco Price ($USD) — — $ 1.36 — $ 1.36 — — $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Change 139 % NGL Sales MMB (working interest) — — 75 — 75 — — 82 82 Average Liquids Price Received — — $ 26.22 — $ 26.22 — — $ 24.58 $ 24.58 Change 7 %





Revenue and Sales Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Q4

2024 vs. Q4

2023 Q3 2024 % Change Q4

2024 vs. Q3

2024 Production (NRI BOEPD) 20,775 18,065 15 % 21,770 (5 %) Sales (NRI BOE) 1,872,000 1,994,000 (6 )% 2,134,000 (12 %) Realized commodity price ($/BOE) $ 64.77 $ 73.96 (12 %) $ 65.41 (1 )% Commodity (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives) $ 64.48 $ 73.89 (13 %) $ 65.42 (1 )% Total commodity sales ($MM) $ 121.7 $ 149.2 (18 %) $ 140.3 (13 %)

In Q4 2024, Vaalco had a net revenue decrease of $18.6 million or 13% compared to Q3 2024 as total NRI sales volumes of 1,872,000 BOE was 12% lower than the Q3 2024 volumes of 2,134,000 BOE and 6% lower compared to 1,994,000 BOE for Q4 2023, primarily due to timing of offshore cargoes. Q4 2024 NRI sales were toward the higher end of Vaalco's guidance.

Q4 2024 realized pricing (net of royalties) was slightly lower compared to Q3 2024 and also 12% lower compared to Q4 2023.

Costs and Expenses Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change

Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2023 Q3 2024 % Change

Q4 2024 vs.

Q3 2024 Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock comp ($MM) $ 36.5 $ 46.3 (21 %) $ 42.2 (14 %) Production expense, excluding offshore workovers ($/BOE) $ 19.52 $ 23.27 (16 %) $ 19.80 (1 %) Offshore workover expense ($MM) $ 0.1 $ — — % $ 0.1 — % Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM) $ 37.0 $ 20.3 82 % $ 47.0 (21 %) Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE) $ 19.79 $ 10.20 94 % $ 22.04 (10 %) General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($MM) $ 7.1 $ 6.1 16 % $ 6.0 18 % General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($/BOE) $ 3.80 $ 3.00 27 % $ 2.80 36 % Stock-based compensation expense ($MM) $ 1.4 $ 0.9 56 % $ 0.9 56 % Current income tax expense (benefit) ($MM) $ 26.2 $ 41.1 (36 %) $ 33.7 (22 )% Deferred income tax expense (benefit) ($MM) $ (9.0 ) $ (3.5 ) 157 % $ (1.1 ) 718 %

Total production expense (excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation) of $36.5 million in Q4 2024 was a 14% decrease compared to Q3 2024 and a 21% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in Q4 2024 was primarily driven by lower production expense in Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire in the quarter.

Q4 2024 and Q3 2024 had minimal offshore workover expense, while Q4 2023 had no workover expense.

Q4 2024 production expense per BOE, excluding offshore workover expense, was $19.52 per BOE which was lower than Q4 2023 primarily due to the increased sales associated with the purchase of the Côte d'Ivoire asset and slightly lower than Q3 2024.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense for Q4 2024 was $37.0 million which was lower than $47.0 million in Q3 2024 and higher than $20.3 million in Q4 2023. The decrease in Q4 2024 DD&A expense compared to Q3 2024 is due primarily to the impact of the year end depletion adjustments based on the year end reserve reports. The increase in Q4 2024 DD&A expense compared to Q4 2023 is due to higher depletable costs in Côte d'Ivoire partially offset by lower depletable costs in Gabon, Egypt, and Canada.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense, excluding stock-based compensation, increased to $7.1 million in Q4 2024 from $6.0 million in Q3 2024 and from $6.1 million in Q4 2023. The increase in G&A expenses compared to both Q3 2024 and Q4 2023 was primarily due to higher professional service fees, salaries and wages, and accounting and legal fees. Q4 2024 cash G&A was within the Company’s guidance.

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $1.4 million for Q4 2024 compared to $0.9 million for Q4 2023. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense for Q3 2024 was $0.9 million.

Other income (expense), net, was an expense of $9.7 million for Q4 2024, compared to other income of $0.6 million during Q4 2023 and an expense of $0.5 million for Q3 2024. Other income (expense), net, normally consists of foreign currency losses. Also in Q4 2024, Vaalco recorded a reduction in the bargain purchase gain of $6.4 million as a result of the change in fair value estimates of the net assets acquired in the Svenska acquisition.

Foreign income taxes for Gabon are settled by the government taking oil in-kind. Q4 2024 income tax expense was an expense of $17.2 million and is comprised of current tax expense of $26.2 million and deferred tax benefit of $9.0 million. Current quarter tax was impacted by non-deductible items (such as the Svenska transaction costs) and the change in market value of tax barrels due to Gabon State mark-to-market at quarter end. Q3 2024 income tax expense was an expense of $32.6 million and is comprised of current tax expense of $33.7 million and deferred tax benefit of $1.1 million. Q4 2023 income tax expense was an expense of $37.6 million, comprised of $41.1 million of current tax expense and a deferred tax benefit of $3.5 million. For all periods, Vaalco’s overall effective tax rate was impacted by non-deductible items associated with tax rates in foreign jurisdictions higher than the US statutory rate and by non-deductible items associated with operations.

Taxes paid by jurisdiction are as follows:

(in thousands) Gabon Egypt Canada Equatorial

Guinea Cote

d'Ivoire Corporate

and Other Total Cash/In Kind Taxes Paid: Three months ended December 31, 2024 $ 852 $ 9,819 — — $ 4,624 — $ 15,295

Financial Update – Full Year 2024

The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $58.5 million, which is a decrease from the $60.4 million reported for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily due to increased DD&A expense, production expenses and credit losses partially offset by higher revenues and a bargain purchase gain related to the Svenska acquisition.

NRI production volumes for full year 2024 were up 6.8% to 7.3 MMBOE compared to 6.8 MMBOE production for the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by production from the assets acquired in the Svenska Acquisition. NRI sales volumes for full year 2024 were up 6.3% to 7.3 MMBOE compared to 6.8 MMBOE sales for the prior year. Crude oil sales are a function of the number and size of crude oil liftings in each quarter and do not always coincide with volumes produced in any given period.

The average realized crude oil price for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $65.64 per barrel, representing a decrease of 0.3% from $65.83 realized in the twelve months of 2023. This slight decrease in crude oil price reflects the softening in commodity pricing over the past year.

Year to Date Summary - Sales and Net Revenue $ in thousands Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Gabon Egypt Canada Côte

d'Ivoire Total Gabon Egypt Canada Côte

d'Ivoire Total Oil Sales 236,221 250,946 28,418 95,082 $ 610,667 294,577 272,613 28,287 — $ 595,477 NGL Sales — — 7,859 — 7,859 — — 8,440 — 8,440 Gas Sales — — 1,849 — 1,849 — — 3,467 — 3,467 Gross Sales 236,221 250,946 38,126 95,082 620,375 294,577 272,613 40,194 — 607,384 Selling Costs & carried interest 2,276 (531 ) (1,131 ) — 614 5,301 (995 ) (702 ) — 3,604 Royalties & taxes (32,543 ) (104,449 ) (5,009 ) — (142,001 ) (39,532 ) (110,569 ) (5,821 ) — (155,922 ) Net Revenue 205,954 145,966 31,986 95,082 478,988 260,346 161,049 33,671 — 455,066 Oil Sales MMB (working interest) 2,971 3,791 402 1,223 8,387 3,569 4,055 394 — 8,018 Average Oil Price Received $ 79.52 $ 66.20 $ 70.66 $ 77.74 $ 72.81 $ 82.54 $ 67.22 $ 71.88 — $ 74.27 Change (2 )% Average Brent Price $ 80.52 $ 82.49 Change (2 )% Gas Sales MMCF (working interest) — — 1,772 — 1,772 — — 1,798 — 1,798 Average Gas Price Received — — $ 1.04 — $ 1.04 — — $ 1.93 — $ 1.93 Change (46 )% Average Aeco Price ($USD) — — $ 1.05 — $ 1.05 — — $ 1.92 — $ 1.92 Change (45 )% NGL Sales MMB (working interest) — — 309 — 309 — — 317 — 317 Average Liquids Price Received — — $ 25.46 — $ 25.46 — — $ 26.58 — $ 26.58 Change (4 )%

Capital Investments/Balance Sheet

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net capital expenditures totaled $41.5 million on a cash basis and $36.4 million on an accrual basis. For the full year 2024, net capital expenditures totaled $103.0 million on a cash basis and $109.4 million on an accrual basis. These expenditures were primarily related to costs associated with the development drilling programs in Egypt and Canada, as well as maintenance, project costs and long lead items for Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, Vaalco had an unrestricted cash balance of $82.6 million. Working capital at December 31, 2024 was $56.2 million compared with $100.7 million at December 31, 2023, while Adjusted Working Capital at December 31, 2024 totaled $73.1 million.

In March 2025, Vaalco entered into a new revolving credit facility the (“new facility”) with an initial commitment of $190 million and the ability to grow to $300 million, led by The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, Isle of Man Branch with other participating banks and financial partners. This new facility, which is subject to customary administrative conditional precedents, replaces the Company’s existing undrawn revolving credit facility that was provided by Glencore Energy UK Ltd. The Company arranged the new facility primarily to provide short-term funding that may be needed from time-to-time to supplement its internally generated cash flow and cash balance as it executes its planned investment programs across its diversified asset base over the next few years.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vaalco paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 on December 20, 2024. The Company also recently announced its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025 ($0.25 annualized), to be paid on March 28, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Vaalco Board of Directors.

Hedging

The Company continued to opportunistically hedge a portion of its expected future production to lock in strong cash flow generation to assist in funding its capital and shareholder returns programs.

The following includes hedges remaining in place as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024:

Weighted Average Hedge Price ($/Bbl) Settlement Period Type of

Contract Index Average Volumes

Hedged (Bbl) Floor Ceiling January 2025 - March 2025 Collars Dated Brent 70,000 $ 65.00 $ 85.00 April 2025 - June 2025 Collars Dated Brent 70,000 $ 65.00 $ 81.00





Settlement Period Type of Contract Index Average Monthly

Volumes Weighted Average SWAP

Price in CAD (GJ)b (per GJ) November 2024 - March 2025 Swap AECO (7A) 67,000 $ 2.80

a) One gigajoule (GJ) equals one billion joules (J). A gigajoule of natural gas is about 25.5 cubic metres at standard conditions.



Subsequent to December 31, 2024, the Company entered into the following additional derivative contracts to cover its future anticipated production:

Settlement Period Type of

Contract Index Average

Monthly

Volumes Weighted

Average Put

Price Weighted

Average Call

Price (Bbls) (per Bbl) (per Bbl) July 2025 - September 2025 Collars Dated Brent 60,000 $ 65.00 $ 80.00

2025 Guidance:

The Company has provided first quarter 2025 guidance and its full year 2025 guidance. All of the quarterly and annual guidance is detailed in the tables below.

FY 2025 Gabon Egypt Canada Côte d'Ivoire Production (BOEPD) WI 19250 - 22310 7000 - 8300 9750 - 11100 2200 - 2600 300 - 310 Production (BOEPD) NRI 14500 - 16710 6200 - 7100 6200 - 7200 1800 - 2100 300 - 310 Sales Volume (BOEPD) WI 19850 - 22700 7300 - 8300 9750 - 11100 2200 - 2600 600 - 700 Sales Volume (BOEPD) NRI 14900 - 17200 6300 - 7200 6200 - 7200 1800 - 2100 600 - 700 Production Expense (millions) WI & NRI $148.5 - $161.5 MM Production Expense per BOE WI $18.00 - $21.50 Production Expense per BOE NRI $24.00 - $28.00 Offshore Workovers (millions) WI & NRI $0 - $10 MM Cash G&A (millions) WI & NRI $25.0 - $31.0 MM CAPEX excluding acquisitions (millions) WI & NRI $270 - $330 MM DD&A ($/BOE) NRI $18.00 - $22.00





Q1 2025 Gabon Egypt Canada Côte d'Ivoire Production (BOEPD) WI 21550 - 22750 8000 - 8600 10000 - 10500 2300 - 2500 1250 - 1250 Production (BOEPD) NRI 16550 - 17650 6900 - 7500 6500 - 6900 1900 - 2100 1250 - 1250 Sales Volume (BOEPD) WI 22900 - 24300 8000 - 8700 10000 - 10500 2300 - 2500 2600 - 2700 Sales Volume (BOEPD) NRI 18000 - 19200 7000 - 7600 6500 - 6900 1900 - 2100 2600 - 2700 Production Expense (millions) WI & NRI $38.2 - $43.8 MM Production Expense per BOE WI $17.00 - $21.00 Production Expense per BOE NRI $21.00 - $27.00 Offshore Workovers (millions) WI & NRI $0 - $0 MM Cash G&A (millions) WI & NRI $6.0 - $8.0 MM CAPEX excluding acquisitions (millions) WI & NRI $70 - $90 MM DD&A ($/BOE) NRI $18.00 - $22.00

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,650 $ 121,001 Receivables: Trade, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively 94,778 44,888 Accounts with joint venture owners, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively 179 1,814 Foreign income taxes receivable — — Egypt receivables and other, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively 35,763 45,942 Other current assets 24,557 14,496 Total current assets 237,927 228,141 Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs properties and equipment, net 538,103 459,786 Other noncurrent assets: Right of use operating lease assets 17,254 2,378 Right of use finance lease assets 79,849 89,962 Deferred tax assets 55,581 29,242 Other long-term assets 26,236 13,707 Total assets $ 954,950 $ 823,216 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 181,728 $ 127,475 Asset retirement obligations 78,592 47,343 Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion 13,903 33 Finance lease liabilities - net of current portion 67,377 78,293 Deferred tax liabilities 93,904 73,581 Other long-term liabilities 17,863 17,709 Total liabilities 453,367 344,434 Total shareholders' equity 501,583 478,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 954,950 $ 823,216

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Year Ended December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 September 30,

2024 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 (in thousands except per share amounts) Revenues: Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 121,721 $ 149,154 $ 140,334 $ 478,988 $ 455,066 Operating costs and expenses: Production expense 36,641 46,397 42,324 163,500 153,157 FPSO demobilization and other costs — 1,837 — — 7,484 Exploration expense — 706 — 48 1,965 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 37,047 20,344 47,031 143,034 115,302 General and administrative expense 8,454 7,005 6,929 29,684 23,840 Credit losses and other 1,082 (7,343 ) 69 6,304 (4,906 ) Total operating costs and expenses 83,224 68,946 96,353 342,570 296,842 Other operating income, net 10 731 102 78 433 Operating income 38,507 80,939 44,083 136,496 158,657 Other income (expense): Derivative instruments gain (loss), net (365 ) 2,500 210 (745 ) 232 Interest expense, net (1,092 ) (1,077 ) (588 ) (3,732 ) (6,452 ) Bargain purchase gain (6,366 ) — — 13,532 (1,412 ) Other income (expense), net (1,828 ) (797 ) (141 ) (5,754 ) (894 ) Total other income (expense), net (9,651 ) 626 (519 ) 3,301 (8,526 ) Income before income taxes 28,856 81,565 43,564 139,797 150,131 Income tax expense 17,192 37,574 32,574 81,307 89,777 Net income $ 11,664 $ 43,991 $ 10,990 $ 58,490 $ 60,354 Other comprehensive income (loss): Currency translation adjustments (5,975 ) 2,036 1,655 (7,842 ) 1,701 Comprehensive income $ 5,689 $ 46,027 $ 12,645 $ 50,648 $ 62,055 Basic net income per share: Net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.41 $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 103,743 104,893 103,743 103,669 106,376 Diluted net income per share: Net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.41 $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 103,812 105,020 103,842 103,747 106,555

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 (in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 58,490 $ 60,354 $ 51,890 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 143,034 115,302 48,143 Bargain purchase gain (13,532 ) 1,412 (10,819 ) Exploration expense 48 1,841 — Deferred taxes (16,785 ) (2,864 ) 44,805 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 8 52 (1,043 ) Stock-based compensation 4,435 3,323 2,200 Cash settlements paid on exercised stock appreciation rights (154 ) (378 ) (827 ) Derivative instruments (gain) loss, net 745 (232 ) 37,812 Cash settlements paid on matured derivative contracts, net (453 ) (127 ) (42,935 ) Cash settlements paid on asset retirement obligations (368 ) (6,747 ) (6,577 ) Credit losses and other 6,304 7,543 3,082 Other operating loss, net 34 55 (38 ) Equipment and other expensed in operations 2,505 3,196 2,052 Change in operating assets and liabilities (70,594 ) 40,867 1,101 Net cash provided by operating activities 113,718 223,597 128,846 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures (102,996 ) (97,223 ) (159,897 ) Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties 877 — 36,686 Net cash used in investing activities (102,119 ) (97,223 ) (123,211 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the issuances of common stock 447 673 312 Dividend distribution (26,216 ) (26,772 ) (9,354 ) Treasury shares (6,803 ) (23,570 ) (3,805 ) Deferred financing costs — — (2,069 ) Payments of finance lease (10,477 ) (7,150 ) (3,039 ) Net cash used in in financing activities (43,048 ) (56,819 ) (17,955 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (3 ) (153 ) (218 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (31,452 ) 69,402 (12,538 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 129,178 59,776 72,314 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 97,726 $ 129,178 $ 59,776

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial and Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September

30, 2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 NRI SALES DATA Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (MBOE) 1,872 1,994 2,134 7,262 6,832 Average daily sales volumes (BOE) 20,352 21,912 23,198 19,843 18,718 WI PRODUCTION DATA Etame Crude oil (MBbl) 791 887 810 3,199 3,674 Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 8,598 9,641 8,800 8,741 10,066 Egypt Crude oil (MBbl) 923 1,024 964 3,791 4,055 Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 10,035 11,126 10,480 10,357 11,111 Canada Crude Oil (MBbl) 99 77 112 402 394 Canada Natural Gas (Mcf) 431 471 449 1,772 1,798 Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBOE) 75 81 82 309 317 Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE) 246 236 269 1,006 1,011 Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 2,669 2,563 2,923 2,749 2,769 Côte d'Ivoire Crude oil (MBbl) 368 — 415 1,058 — Côte d'Ivoire Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 3,997 — 4,506 2,891 — Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE) 2,328 2,147 2,458 9,054 8,740 Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 25,300 23,330 26,709 24,738 23,946 NRI PRODUCTION DATA Etame Crude oil (MBbl) 688 772 704 2,783 3,196 Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 7,481 8,391 7,652 7,605 8,756 Egypt Crude oil (MBbl) 644 697 657 2,585 2,771 Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 7,001 7,576 7,141 7,063 7,593 Canada Crude Oil (MBbl) 85 63 95 350 336 Canada Natural Gas (Mcf) 371 384 380 1,542 1,533 Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBOE) 64 66 69 269 271 Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE) 211 193 227 870 862 Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 2,296 2,098 2,471 2,377 2,361 Côte d'Ivoire Crude oil (MBbl) 368 — 415 1,058 — Côte d'Ivoire Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 3,997 — 4,506 2,891 — Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE) 1,911 1,662 2,003 7,296 6,829 Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 20,775 18,065 21,770 19,936 18,710





AVERAGE SALES PRICES: Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - WI basis $ 65.69 $ 73.98 $ 69.07 $ 68.63 $ 69.30 Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - NRI basis $ 64.77 $ 73.96 $ 65.41 $ 65.64 $ 65.83 Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives) $ 64.48 $ 73.89 $ 65.39 $ 65.58 $ 65.81 COSTS AND EXPENSES (Per BOE of sales): Production expense 19.57 $ 23.27 $ 19.83 $ 22.51 $ 22.42 Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation* 19.49 $ 23.25 $ 19.80 $ 22.48 $ 22.59 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 19.79 $ 10.20 $ 22.04 $ 19.69 $ 16.88 General and administrative expense** 4.52 $ 3.51 $ 3.25 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 Property and equipment expenditures, cash basis (in thousands) $ 41,466 $ 19,858 $ 12,431 $ 102,996 $ 97,223

*Offshore workover costs excluded for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024 are $0.1 million, $0 million and $0.1 million, respectively.

*Stock compensation associated with production expense excluded from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024 are immaterial.

**General and administrative expenses include $0.72, $0.50 and $0.52 per barrel of oil related to stock-based compensation expense in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management uses Adjusted Net Income to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company’s performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income, plus deferred income tax expense (benefit), unrealized derivative instrument loss (gain), bargain purchase gain on the Svenska Acquisition, FPSO demobilization, transaction costs related to the Svenska acquisition and non-cash and other items.

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by Vaalco’s management and by external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders, rating agencies, investors and others who follow the industry. Management believes the measure is useful to investors because it is as an indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income, plus interest expense (income) net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration expense, FPSO demobilization, non-cash and other items including stock compensation expense, bargain purchase gain on the Svenska Acquisition, other operating (income) expense, net, non-cash purchase price adjustment, transaction costs related to acquisition, credit losses and other and unrealized derivative instrument loss (gain).

Management uses Adjusted Working Capital as a transition tool to assess the working capital position of the Company’s continuing operations excluding leasing obligations because it eliminates the impact of discontinued operations as well as the impact of lease liabilities. Under the lease accounting standards, lease liabilities related to assets used in joint operations include both the Company’s share of expenditures as well as the share of lease expenditures which its non-operator joint venture owners’ will be obligated to pay under joint operating agreements. Adjusted Working Capital is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents working capital excluding working capital attributable to discontinued operations and current liabilities associated with lease obligations.

Management uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate financial performance and to determine the total amount of cash over a specified period available to be used in connection with returning cash to shareholders, and believes the measure is useful to investors because it provides the total amount of net cash available for returning cash to shareholders by adding cash generated from operating activities, subtracting amounts used in financing and investing activities, effects of exchange rate changes on cash and adding back amounts used for dividend payments and stock repurchases. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and adds the amounts paid under dividend distributions and share repurchases over a specified period.

Free Cash Flow has significant limitations, including that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes and should not be used as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as a substitute for cashflows from operating activities before discontinued operations or any other liquidity measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income have significant limitations, including that they do not reflect the Company’s cash requirements for capital expenditures, contractual commitments, working capital or debt service. Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and operating income (loss), and the calculation of these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net income $ 11,664 $ 43,991 $ 10,990 $ 58,490 $ 60,354 Adjustment for discrete items: Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain) 96 (2,565 ) (192 ) 292 (359 ) Bargain purchase gain 6,366 — — (13,532 ) 1,412 FPSO demobilization — 1,837 — — 7,484 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (11,781 ) (3,538 ) (3,089 ) (20,332 ) (2,865 ) Non-cash purchase price adjustment — — — 14,981 — Transaction costs related to acquisition 508 — 327 3,910 — Other operating (income) expense, net (10 ) (731 ) (102 ) (78 ) (418 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 6,843 $ 38,994 $ 7,934 $ 43,731 $ 65,608 Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share $ 0.07 $ 0.37 $ 0.08 $ 0.42 $ 0.62 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 103,812 105,020 103,842 103,747 106,555

(1) No adjustments to weighted average shares outstanding



Three Months Ended Year Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December

31, 2023 Net income $ 11,664 $ 43,991 $ 10,990 $ 58,490 $ 60,354 Add back: Interest expense (income), net 1,092 1,077 588 3,732 6,452 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,192 37,574 32,574 81,307 89,777 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 37,047 20,344 47,031 143,034 115,302 Exploration expense — 706 — 48 1,965 FPSO demobilization — 1,837 — — 7,484 Non-cash or unusual items: Stock-based compensation 1,196 991 1,479 4,558 3,323 Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain) 96 (2,565 ) (192 ) 292 (359 ) Bargain purchase gain 6,366 — — (13,532 ) 1,412 Other operating (income) expense, net (10 ) (731 ) (102 ) (78 ) (418 ) Non-cash purchase price adjustment — — — 14,981 — Transaction costs related to acquisition 508 — 327 3,910 — Credit losses and other 1,082 (7,343 ) 69 6,304 (4,906 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 76,233 $ 95,881 $ 92,764 $ 303,046 $ 280,386

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Working Capital to Adjusted Working Capital December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Change Current assets $ 237,927 $ 228,141 $ 9,786 Current liabilities (181,728 ) (127,475 ) (54,253 ) Working capital 56,199 100,666 (44,467 ) Add: lease liabilities - current portion 16,895 12,475 4,420 Add: current liabilities - discontinued operations — 673 (673 ) Adjusted Working Capital $ 73,094 $ 113,814 $ (40,720 )



