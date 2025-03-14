ZetaDisplay contemplates issuance of senior secured bonds and announces conditional tender offer for its outstanding 2023/2026 bonds

March 14, 2025

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (“ZetaDisplay” or the “Company”) has mandated Pareto Securities as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Nordea as Joint Bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on March 17, 2025 to investigate the possibility to issue new senior secured floating rate bonds denominated in an expected amount of SEK 500,000,000 and with a tenor of 3 years (the “New Bonds”). A capital markets transaction may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated issue of New Bonds will be used to refinance existing debt, including the Company’s existing senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0018742488 plus early redemption premium and accrued but unpaid interest (the ”Existing Bonds”), fund potential future acquisitions, and finance general corporate purposes.

Subject to a successful issue of the New Bonds, the Company is offering holders of its Existing Bonds to tender any and all of their Existing Bonds for purchase by the Company (the “Tender Offer”) at a price of 102.325% (plus accrued and unpaid interest). The Tender Offer will be made according to the terms and conditions set out in the tender information document dated March 14, 2025, available on the Company’s website. The Tender Offer expires upon close of the book building process for the New Bonds (the “Expiration Date”) unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Company.

Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur approximately ten business days after the Expiration Date and to the extent possible on the same day as the settlement of the New Bonds. ZetaDisplay will give a notice of voluntary early redemption of all its Existing Bonds which are not repurchased pursuant to the Tender Offer at the prevailing call price of 102.325% (plus accrued and unpaid interest). More details in respect of the Tender Offer and voluntary early redemption will be published separately by ZetaDisplay.

For further information please contact:

Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

This information is such information that ZetaDisplay is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on March 14th, 2025, at 7.30 a.m. CET.

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

More than 20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with 120,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

