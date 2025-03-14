Commentary on the information published in media

AS Ekspress Grupp confirms, in response to the information published in the Lithuanian media, that it is analysing various strategic alternatives regarding its stake in the Lithuanian news portal UAB Lrytas.

AS Ekspress Grupp still maintains its position that the decision issued by the Lithuanian Competition Council on 7 February 2025 is unfounded and has challenged it. However, Ekspress Grupp is compelled to consider all available options.

Further steps will be communicated in accordance with stock exchange regulations.



Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

