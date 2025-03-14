SATO’s 2024 sustainability report has been published

SATO Corporation, Press release 14 March 2025 at 11:00 am

Our newly released report details SATO’s sustainability efforts throughout 2024. We continued our systematic work guided by our carbon roadmap, significantly increasing both the production and utilisation of renewable energy in our properties. Additionally, we initiated efforts to promote biodiversity in the built environment. In terms of social responsibility, we successfully reduced absences due to both work accidents and mental health reasons.

SATO has today published its 2024 sustainability report, which brings together our sustainability targets, the measures implemented over the past year, and the results achieved.

We continued systematic energy efficiency measures and invested in locally produced renewable energy in line with our carbon roadmap, published at the beginning of 2024. During the year, we installed solar power plants in 20 existing properties and three new-build properties. By the end of 2024, a total of 53 SATO-owned properties were equipped with solar panels. The estimated annual output of locally generated solar power corresponded to the electricity consumption of approximately 400 apartment homes.

In addition to solar energy, SATO invested in geothermal heating. By the end of the year, 26 properties – comprising nearly 2,000 rental homes – used geothermal energy as their primary heating source. SATO has also decided to transition 13 additional properties to geothermal heating. These properties are located in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere, and Turku. SATO’s goal is to be carbon neutral by the end of 2030 in terms of in-use energy consumption.

During the year, we also installed individual apartment water meters in approximately 4,000 rental homes. According to Motiva’s study, water meters reduce average water consumption by around 8%. SATO’s residents can monitor their own water consumption via the digital OmaSATO service.

The biodiversity roadmap published last year sets out SATO's targets for promoting biodiversity in construction and in the areas surrounding the company’s existing properties.

“We made progress across multiple areas of sustainability last year, but I am particularly proud that we took the first concrete steps in our biodiversity efforts. As a responsible rental housing provider, it is important for us to reduce the negative environmental impacts of our operations and promote biodiversity within the built environment,” says Jenni Rantanen, SATO’s Sustainability Manager.

Significant reduction in absences

In the area of social responsibility, one of our key achievements was the substantial reduction of both mental health- and accident-related absences. We successfully reduced sick leave due to mental health reasons by 36% and accident-related sick leave by 92% compared to the previous year. In the coming year, we will continue our active efforts to further decrease absences and strengthen our safety culture.

In the area of governance and financial responsibility, we continued to develop consistent and transparent operating practices and began preparations for sustainability reporting in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). SATO is set to begin reporting under the CSRD framework from 2025 onwards.

SATO’s 2024 sustainability report is the company’s eleventh consecutive report prepared in accordance with the GRI guidelines. An external verifier has assured a part of the environmental and social responsibility data.

You can explore SATO’s sustainability report here: SATO Corporation Annual Report 2024

For more information on sustainability, please contact

Jenni Rantanen, Sustainability Manager, tel. +358 201 344 270, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Media enquiries

Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Specialist, tel. +358 20 134 4307, firstname.lastname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en

Attachment