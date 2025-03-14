Green Thumb Opens Sixth Ohio Location, RISE Dispensary Whitehall

RISE Dispensaries will serve patients and adult-use customers of Central Ohio with the opening of RISE Dispensary Whitehall located at 4141 E Broad St., Whitehall, OH 43213.

RISE Dispensary Whitehall is the first RISE in the Columbus, Ohio area and sixth RISE in the state.

Continuing with RISE’s new store opening tradition, profits from RISE Dispensary Whitehall will be donated to Home for Families following the opening on March 21.

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Whitehall, located at 4141 E Broad St., Whitehall, OH 43213, on March 14. The new Whitehall location, marking the Company’s entry into the Columbus area, is the sixth RISE Dispensary in Ohio and 103rd nationwide. This is the first RISE Dispensary to open in Ohio since adult-use sales launched in Ohio in August 2024.

Beginning March 14, RISE Dispensary Whitehall will bring patients and adult-use customers hand-picked, high-quality products and key service offerings, such as curbside pickup. RISE Dispensary Whitehall will be open on March 14 from 4:20 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day thereafter, offering a broad selection of curated products from Green Thumb’s family of brands, including RYTHM, incredibles, Beboe, Good Green, &Shine and Doctor Solomon’s.

“It is an exciting day for Green Thumb in the Buckeye State as we open our sixth RISE Dispensary in Ohio and first location in the Columbus area,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “We are eager to offer Central Ohio patients and customers our best-in-class retail experience and greater access to some of Ohio’s top-selling brands, including RYTHM and incredibles.”

Building on the RISE tradition of giving back to a local charity upon opening, RISE Dispensary Whitehall will donate a portion of profits to Home for Families, a Columbus-based organization committed to preventing and ending homelessness for Central Ohio families on March 21 Home for Families partners with families and youth to resolve their housing crises, strengthen financial stability, and bridge education gaps to prevent future homelessness.

“We are thrilled to partner with RISE to make a difference in our Central Ohio community,” said Beth Fetzer-Rice, President & CEO of Home for Families. “Our partnership will increase our ability to continue providing the crucial resources and support needed to help Columbus-area families overcome housing stability.”

Green Thumb has been a proud member of the Ohio cannabis community since 2019. Today, the Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Toledo, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. In addition to RISE Whitehall, there are five other dual-use RISE Dispensaries in Ohio, including RISE Dispensary Cleveland, RISE Dispensary Lakewood on Detroit, RISE Dispensary Lakewood on Madison, RISE Dispensary Lorain and RISE Dispensary Toledo. These dispensaries launched adult-use sales in August 2024.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit oh.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the expected growth of the Company. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.