Company announcement no. 05

It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received permission from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN DK0030465083) of DKK 330 million, currently classified as additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.

The repayment will take place on 15 April 2025.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

Attachment