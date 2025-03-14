14 March 2025

Announcement no. 379

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it today has received notification from Catpen A/S that the company after the recent share emission has 31.372 shares in Rovsing A/S, corresponding to 4,6% of the share capital and votes.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk





