BYDFi Announces Contract Copy Trading Leader Program — Up to 30% Profit Share for Top Traders

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYDFi, a leading global crypto platform, continues to enhance its Contract copy trading feature to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide. The platform has now launched its Copy Trading Leader Participation Program, where successful traders can create "Initiate Trade" and share them with others, earning up to 30% in revenue sharing. Traders can also access multiple rewards, including traffic support and exclusive benefits, helping them expand their influence.

Beyond profit sharing, the trader program is a win-win collaboration

BYDFi offers a 30% profit share as its top-tier partnership for high-quality traders, KOLs, and other professionals worldwide, significantly surpassing the industry average. This is not just about profit distribution but reflects BYDFi's strategic vision to build a win-win ecosystem for cryptocurrency trading.

For traders, BYDFi systematically eliminates traditional pain points, making the platform more efficient and rewarding.

Problems Other Platforms' Status BYDFi's Solution Profit-sharing Ratio Average 10% - 20%, Up to 30%, industry-leading standards Capital Withdrawal Weekly payouts, withdrawal issues Daily auto-calculation, instant withdrawal Support for Leaders No exclusive entry, lacks management tools One-on-one guidance + Data backend + Sales materials fully provided User Retention Issues The process is complicated, leading to user drop-off One-click sync + auto updates + system tracking Growth Challenges Limited influence, hard to expand Official certification, social media support, external reward mechanism

This means that BYDFi aims to grow together with traders, rather than engaging in one-time, fragmented collaborations.

For future traders, what can BYDFi offer?

Value Content Sustainable Profit Up to 30% profit share, each trade brings consistent revenue, growing assets Brand Building Official certification of Leaders, social media support, industry leadership Traffic Growth Support Focused promotion of quality traders to boost personal influence Tool Support Professional tools and copy trading systems, transparent revenue tracking

BYDFi traders are not just passively “bringing users to the platform” but are truly entering the upper tiers of the trading industry, gaining control over their own income growth.

An era for top traders has begun.

BYDFi co-founder Michael stated:

"Collaborations between top traders, KOLs, and platform features are becoming a key driving force in boosting market activity and increasing user trading. The BYDFi trader recruitment program is designed to push this group to the core of the industry, allowing them to earn the rewards, influence, and value they truly deserve."

How to join the BYDFi trader recruitment program?

Visit the BYDFi official website and access the copy trading feature page.

Fill out and submit the application form. The platform will review the trader’s information.

Once approved, you will receive a unique trader link to start sharing trading signals.

View real-time copy trading data and earn profit shares from each trade.

Here is a detailed operation guide. If you have any questions, you can contact customer support.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is a Forbes-certified global top 10 crypto exchange, trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. The upcoming 5th Anniversary Celebration invites global users to join in and receive exclusive valuable rewards. BYDFi is committed to providing users with a world-class crypto trading experience. BUILD Your Dream Finance.

