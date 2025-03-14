14 March 2025

Announcement no. 380

Major shareholder announcement

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it today has received notification from Ankjer Holding ApS represented by Lars Ankjer that he after the recent share emission has 69.000 shares in Rovsing A/S, corresponding to 10,1% of the share capital and votes.

“We are pleased to become a shareholder in Rovsing A/S, a company with extensive heritage and established name in the Space and Defense sector. With the ongoing market trends, we believe Rovsing A/S is well positioned to grow its business areas and volume in the coming years in line with the strong focus on growing European sovereign capabilities.”, says Lars Ankjer Director of Ankjer Holding ApS.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ankjer Holding ApS as a new major shareholder, sharing our visions for growing Rovsing A/S in a dynamic and evolving Space and Defense market.”, says Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson CEO of Rovsing A/S.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

