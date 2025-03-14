Edge Marketing Launches “Edge Unscripted” Podcast to Lead Conversations on Marketing Innovation and Industry Evolution

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc., a leading marketing and public relations firm serving the legal, accounting and professional services industries, is delighted to announce the launch of its podcast “Edge Unscripted”—a new platform designed to spark candid conversations about transformative marketing and public relations strategies, evolving industry trends and the bold, innovative tools reshaping the way brands connect.

“‘Edge Unscripted’ is more than just a podcast; it’s a behind-the-scenes look at the big ideas driving today’s marketing and PR landscape,” says Amy Juers, MBA, CEO of Edge Marketing. “We launched this platform to bring together industry voices, inspire thought leadership and help professionals navigate the challenges and opportunities of modern communication with authenticity and impact.”

Following Edge Marketing’s recent brand refresh and adoption of AI-empowered strategies, Edge Unscripted represents the agency’s continued commitment to staying at the forefront of marketing and PR innovation. Each episode provides listeners with actionable insights designed for today’s fast-evolving world of professional services marketing.

What to Expect from “Edge Unscripted”

The podcast delivers relevant, timely conversations led by the Edge Marketing team—comprised of seasoned PR experts and marketing strategists—exploring topics that matter most to your brand’s growth and visibility:

Behind-the-Scenes Insights: Honest conversations with Edge team leaders about the agency’s transformative rebranding journey and how it informs their approach to client success.

AI's Impact in Marketing: Bold discussions on how AI is changing approaches to personalization, campaign optimization and PR innovation.

Real Marketing Challenges, Real Results: Authentic, unscripted exchanges about navigating today's marketing landscape with purpose and clarity.



The inaugural episodes, now streaming, dive into Edge Marketing’s brand refresh and the company’s integration of advanced AI tools designed to enhance client results. In Episode 2, Juers shares how Edge is leading with innovation through AI, showcasing the balance between bold technology and trusted expertise. Future episodes will feature perspectives from Edge’s team and well-known guest speakers who are shaping the future of marketing and PR.

“Edge Unscripted”: Expanding Edge’s Vision

The launch of “Edge Unscripted” is about more than a podcast—it represents Edge Marketing’s vision of fostering growth and empowering clients with modern solutions. By connecting innovation with actionable insights, the podcast aligns with Edge’s mission to redefine marketing and PR for professional services.

As part of empowering its clients, Edge’s brand refresh and AI-driven strategies remain at the core of its success, offering impactful solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients’ brands. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.