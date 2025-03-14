Greif Named 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has been recognized as a recipient of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for having a best-in-class workplace. This is the second year in a row Greif has received this recognition.

“As a global organization, we are honored Gallup continues to recognize our highly engaged teams and performance-focused culture,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “I am grateful to our more than 14,000 colleagues around the world for consistently demonstrating what it means to prioritize both people and performance.”

Gallup’s analysis of team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Gallup yet again,” said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Colleague engagement strengthens safety, improves customer service and enhances financial performance. It is fundamental to maintaining an exceptional company culture. We are pleased to be recognized for this important work.”

For more on Greif and its commitment to colleague engagement, visit https://www.greif.com/about-2/.



About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

