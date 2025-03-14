Navicore Solutions Empowers Consumers via Credit Counseling, Filling an Essential Need in Today’s Economic Climate

MANALAPAN, N.J., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a changing economic landscape marked by a rising cost of living, and increasing consumer uncertainty, Navicore Solutions is proud to provide its credit counseling services to help individuals and families navigate these challenging times.

With credit card balances reaching record highs and more Americans struggling to keep up with payments, the need for proactive financial strategies is evident. Navicore Solutions recognizes this growing challenge and remains steadfast in its mission to provide comprehensive financial counseling to those who need it most.

Inflationary pressures and the elevated cost of goods have led many to question how best to secure their financial futures. In response to these pressures, Navicore is providing tailored financial education and personalized counseling sessions that empower clients to develop sound budgeting strategies, manage debt, and safeguard against economic volatility.

“Our mission is to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to regain control over their finances during these unpredictable times,” said Michael Leon, Senior Director of Counseling at Navicore Solutions. “Credit and budget counseling offers a practical pathway to financial stability, enabling consumers to make informed decisions even as external factors influence daily expenses and overall economic sentiment.”

By offering credit counseling, educational workshops, and one-on-one consultations, Navicore is dedicated to supporting communities as they adapt to the changing economic environment. The organization’s initiatives are designed to help clients reduce debt, improve credit scores, and build resilience against future economic challenges.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

Contact:

Lori Stratford

Digital Marketing Manager

Navicore Solutions

lstratford@navicoresolutions.org

navicoresolutions.org