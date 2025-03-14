Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

NAV announcement

Introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information for Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”).

Unaudited 31 December 2024 Net asset value

The Board announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2024 was £266.8 million or 118.86 pence per share (30 September 2024 (ex-div): 117.71 pence per share).

After accounting for the dividend of 3.28 pence per share paid on 28 February 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 February 2025, the NAV is 115.58 pence per share.

The Company expects to publish its Interim Management Statement for the nine month period to 31 December 2024 in late March 2025.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025 dated 12 November 2024, the Company intends to allot shares on 21 March 2025 based upon the latest published NAV, which at 14 March 2025 is 115.58 pence per share, in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

14 March 2025