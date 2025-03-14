CoinEx Integrates with Kaia to Expand Web3 Adoption Across Asia

HONG KONG, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially integrated with Kaia. Launched in August 2024, formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively, Kaia brings Web3 to the fingertips of hundreds of millions across Asia and drives Web3 technology into mainstream digital experiences.

As part of this collaboration, CoinEx is now featured on Kaia’s official ecosystem, reinforcing its presence in the Asian market and advancing Web3 adoption across millions of users. Users can access a seamless trading experience, strengthening the bridge between blockchain and real-world applications.





Commitment to the “User-First” Principle

This partnership marks another milestone for CoinEx in its mission to empower global users with easy and secure services. As blockchain adoption accelerates, CoinEx remains committed to fostering a robust ecosystem. With a team of experts from top financial and tech enterprises, CoinEx continuously pushes the boundaries of blockchain innovation to shape the future of Web3.

Your Crypto Trading Expert – CoinEx’s slogan reflects its commitment to guiding investors through the market with smart, innovative financial tools. Since its inception in 2017, CoinEx has been dedicated to making crypto trading more accessible to users across the globe. In 2024, CoinEx launched a wide variety of products, such as Swap, P2P, CoinEx Staking, CoinEx Mining, PreToken Trading, and Futures Trading, to meet users’ diverse needs. CoinEx remains focused on iterating and innovating across multiple product lines to deliver the best trading experience to users.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million registered users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

