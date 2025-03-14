New Murder Mystery Novel THE SLEEPERS Balances Cozy with Contemplative to Reflect the Importance of Personal Growth

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 4, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – A former police officer, Keira Ember was first introduced to the mystery genre as a child. Developing a penchant for detective sleuths while watching Masterpiece Theater, Ember honed her own investigate skills while working in law enforcement and after leaving police work, she began writing mysteries. With the recent resurgence of the cozy mystery in popular culture, Ember has turned her childhood fascination into a murder mystery of her own. Her debut novel, “The Sleepers,” reflects her interests while exploring themes of empowerment, tradition, family, and community. “My cozy mystery brings a fresh twist to the genre by blending rich cultural heritage and dynamic characters,” Ember says.

In “The Sleepers,” readers are introduced to protagonist Caylee McGibbon.

Trapped in a cycle of depression, alcoholism, and self-loathing, Caylee is at a crossroads after a violent altercation with her abusive ex-boyfriend, Hal, leaves her hospitalized with a broken arm. With the unwavering support of her best friend, who also happens to be her sister-in-law, and a support group called, The Sleepers, she begins to find the strength to reclaim her life. But when she discovers Hal dead, she finds herself smack in the middle of a mystery. Imparting a message on the importance of personal growth and mental wellbeing, the book blends humor, wisdom, and introspection with suspense, resulting in a harmonious conclusion. “There is a peaceful quality to the way the story unfolds, even as suspense builds, and readers are left with a feeling of hope and fulfillment as characters grow and the mysteries unravel,” Ember says.

“The Sleepers” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Keira Ember is a former police officer and proud military veteran. Her passion for mysteries was sparked by childhood evenings watching “Campion” and “Poirot” on PBS's Masterpiece Theater. This fascination led her to writing, where she found joy in crafting her own realities and unraveling mysteries. When not writing, she enjoys photography, hiking, crafting, and baking. She treasures spending time with her family. She lives in Virginia with her family and beloved dogs.

