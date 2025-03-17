VOOPOO Unveils the Outshining ARGUS G3—A Revolutionary POD Device with Innovative Cartridge

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air crackled with anticipation. Deep within VOOPOO's lab, engineers gathered around a device that glowed with possibility. This wasn't merely another launch; it was the culmination of a dream – a dream of a vaping experience so seamless, so flavorful, so… bright. They called it ARGUS G3, a dazzling art in your palm and a contender for the best pod of 2025.

For vapers who demand the ultimate experience – flavor, power, style, and convenience – ARGUS G3 is the answer. With NEW ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2, powered by the revolutionary iCOSM CODE 2.0 (abbreviated as iCOSM 2.0) technology, VOOPOO once again delivers on its promise of unmatched customer satisfaction through innovation, quality, and style.

Big Coil, Big Difference: The iCOSM 2.0 Revolution

ARGUS G3 is the first to feature the groundbreaking iCOSM 2.0 technology with ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2. At the heart of it is something truly DIFFERENT—a groundbreaking BIG COIL with an innovative Liquid-Seal Shield, Mega-Core (e-liquid speed-control cotton) and Golden Cotton.

Liquid-Seal Shield, 30-Day Cleanness

To optimize its leakage-free design, the new cartridge utilizes a unique proprietary technology - a fully-wrapped copper sleeve around the coil. This design creates a dense e-liquid film that covers 99% of the internal surface, three times that of conventional coils. It improves e-liquid-locking capabilities by a significant 83%.

Mega-Core, Steady Smoothness

With instant saturation and consistent flow, the mega-core layer of speed-control cotton further eliminates flavor inconsistency. It keeps your vape smooth, sweet, and full of flavor, every single time. In short, it's built to keep up with you and your vaping needs.

Golden Cotton, 100mL Endurance

The high-tech, heat-resistant Golden Cotton, wrapped around the mesh, is made of aerospace materials. When regular cotton starts breaking down at just 150°C, it can handle up to a scorching 260°C. That's why it lasts longer — one cartridge can handle up to 100 mL of e-liquid without losing flavor or performance.

Long Vaping Pleasure in Lightweight Elegance

The robust 1500 mAh high-density battery is capable of delivering up to 5 days of uninterrupted vaping on a single charge. While, ARGUS G3 only weighs impressively 65g, comfortably fitting in your palm and providing freedom and ease of use.

The 0.96" TFT color screen edged by metal/diamond, the creative textures and gradient colors in the body add a touch of sophistication. It is undoubtedly a high-performance vaping device that combines power and elegance in its compact design.

Besides, ARGUS G3 introduces manual screen on/off functionality, granting users full control and enhanced battery-saving capabilities. It also features 3 selectable themes and 2 animations (same function-smart wattage matching), allowing for versatile satisfaction based on personal preference. Furthermore, the device offers effortless and smoother precise airflow adjustment.

The iCOSM 2.0 Evolution: From Vision to Victory

All started with iCOSM 1.0 which stands for the Integration of Clean, Overlasting, Steady, and Multiple technologies. VOOPOO envisioned a world where leak-proof performance advances, flavors remain intact, and durability stretches beyond expectations. Researchers reimagined materials at the molecular level, partnered with aerospace specialists to master heat resistance, and pushed micro-engineering to its limits. Finally, continuous efforts made iCOSM 2.0 a reality – a shining example of human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of perfection.

Now, that groundbreaking technology finds its home in the stunning ARGUS G3 and seamlessly integrates with the entire ARGUS POD Family. Prepare yourself, because the future of vaping has arrived, shining even brighter. Come delve into ARGUS G3, the true game-changer, the undeniable best pod of 2025.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4be1737-d7e5-4b32-99d3-f170873a2e13