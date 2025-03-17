Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - David Ahonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MARCH 2025 AT 10.00 A.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Ahonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 100412/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-14
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.525 EUR
(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 98 Volume weighted average price: 46.5176 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-14
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 46.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 44 Volume weighted average price: 46.55 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-14
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.525 EUR
(2): Volume: 2912 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 1860 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 11 Unit price: 46.575 EUR
(5): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.55 EUR
(6): Volume: 32 Unit price: 46.625 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 4929 Volume weighted average price: 46.50163 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-14
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 46.575 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6 Volume weighted average price: 46.575 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 54 Unit price: 46.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 49 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 46.52621 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-14
Venue: XNOR
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1820 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1820 Volume weighted average price: 46.5 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com