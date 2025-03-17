Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - David Ahonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MARCH 2025 AT 10.00 A.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: David Ahonen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 100412/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-14

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.525 EUR

(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 46.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 98 Volume weighted average price: 46.5176 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-14

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 46.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 44 Volume weighted average price: 46.55 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-14

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.525 EUR

(2): Volume: 2912 Unit price: 46.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 1860 Unit price: 46.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 11 Unit price: 46.575 EUR

(5): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.55 EUR

(6): Volume: 32 Unit price: 46.625 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 4929 Volume weighted average price: 46.50163 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-14

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 46.575 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6 Volume weighted average price: 46.575 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 54 Unit price: 46.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 49 Unit price: 46.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 46.52621 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-14

Venue: XNOR

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1820 Unit price: 46.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1820 Volume weighted average price: 46.5 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com