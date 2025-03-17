Press Release

Nokia and Hetzner enhance hosting infrastructure for scalable, automated, and sustainable services across Europe

Companies to future-proof data center and core network infrastructure to support growing digital demands

Deployment now live in Germany and Finland and will expand across Europe

Future-ready architecture supports 400G and 800G interconnectivity, equipping Hetzner’s network for long-term growth

17 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been selected by Hetzner, a leading European hosting provider, to upgrade its data center and core network infrastructure. With growing demand for high-performance hosting services, this deployment enables Hetzner to scale efficiently, improve automation, and maintain industry-leading uptime, ensuring seamless digital experiences for businesses and end users.

By deploying Nokia’s carrier-grade routing solutions, Hetzner is optimizing its network with ultra-reliable, high-performance connectivity while reducing operational complexity. The deployment, now live in Germany and Finland, will expand across Europe to meet increasing digital infrastructure demands. Nokia’s energy-efficient routers, combined with advanced automation and real-time telemetry, provide Hetzner with the visibility and resilience needed to support next-generation workloads.

“Through close collaboration with Nokia, we have been able to integrate new technology effectively into our system. This has ensured we remain flexible and agile whilst improving our data centers to meet our customer's needs. Whether it is higher bandwidth, improved network availability, or optimized energy efficiency — we always find the best solutions by working with Nokia and further receive the responsive support we have grown to rely on,” said Martin Fritzsche, Head of Network at Hetzner.

“Empowering one of Europe’s largest hosting providers with state-of-the-art reliability and performance is key to driving the next generation of digital services. With our leading routing technology, Hetzner gains the scalability, automation, and energy efficiency needed to meet growing demands while optimizing operational efficiency. This deployment shows our shared commitment to innovation, resilience, and sustainability in data center networking,” said Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President for Network Infrastructure Europe, Nokia.

The solution includes Nokia 7750 SR-1x routers, designed for carrier-grade reliability, power efficiency, and scalability. Hetzner benefits from single-lambda 100G transceivers, enhancing density and energy efficiency while reducing infrastructure costs. Nokia’s gNMI-based telemetry provides real-time network visibility, allowing Hetzner to automate and optimize operations with minimal intervention. With a future-ready architecture supporting 400G and 800G interconnectivity, Hetzner’s network is equipped for long-term growth.

This win highlights Nokia’s ability to deliver robust, scalable, and sustainable networking solutions that power the next generation of digital services across Europe.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Coherent Routing

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Hetzner

Hetzner is a German IT company and one of Europe’s largest and most trusted internet service providers, founded in 1997. It operates several thousand servers in state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data center parks in Nuremberg and Falkenstein (Germany) and Helsinki (Finland). Additionally, it has expanded its infrastructure to Singapore and the US.

Hetzner is best known for its dedicated servers and virtualized server infrastructure, optimized for performance, reliability, and efficiency. It stands out through its high technological quality and strong customer focus. With competitive pricing and professional customer support, Hetzner is the ideal hosting partner for businesses and internet projects of all sizes. Thanks to its strong market presence and constant drive for innovation, Hetzner has taken on a leading role not only in Europe but also internationally.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube