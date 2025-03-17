Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 10 March 2025 – 14 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement740,00016.1811,969,900
10 March 2025220,00016.243,572,800
11 March 2025220,00016.203,564,000
12 March 2025210,00016.283,418,800
13 March 2025190,00016.663,165,400
14 March 2025190,00016.713,174,900
Total, week number 111,030,00016.4016,895,900
Accumulated under the program1,770,00016.3328,865,800

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 95,189,230 own shares corresponding to 6.18 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

