Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 10 March 2025 – 14 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|740,000
|16.18
|11,969,900
|10 March 2025
|220,000
|16.24
|3,572,800
|11 March 2025
|220,000
|16.20
|3,564,000
|12 March 2025
|210,000
|16.28
|3,418,800
|13 March 2025
|190,000
|16.66
|3,165,400
|14 March 2025
|190,000
|16.71
|3,174,900
|Total, week number 11
|1,030,000
|16.40
|16,895,900
|Accumulated under the program
|1,770,000
|16.33
|28,865,800
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 95,189,230 own shares corresponding to 6.18 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
