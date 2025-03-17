Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 10 March 2025 – 14 March 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 740,000 16.18 11,969,900 10 March 2025 220,000 16.24 3,572,800 11 March 2025 220,000 16.20 3,564,000 12 March 2025 210,000 16.28 3,418,800 13 March 2025 190,000 16.66 3,165,400 14 March 2025 190,000 16.71 3,174,900 Total, week number 11 1,030,000 16.40 16,895,900 Accumulated under the program 1,770,000 16.33 28,865,800

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 95,189,230 own shares corresponding to 6.18 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

