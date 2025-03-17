Bispecific Antibodies Market Size Approved Bispecific Antibody Sales Price Patent Market Forecast 2030

Delhi, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Findings & Highlights:

Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales Opportunity US$ 50 Billion By 2030

Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales Surpassed US$ 11 Billion In 2024

2020 To 2024 Market Size Calculated As Sum Of Sales Of All Approved Bispecific Antibodies

17 Bispecific Antibodies Approved Across Key Markets

Approved Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight

Global & Regional Market Size, Clinical Trends Insight

Comprehensive Insight On More than 600 Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

The global bispecific antibody (BsAb) market has witnessed significant growth, with 17 bispecific antibody therapies already approved for clinical use. As of 2024, the market is valued at around $12 billion, and projections indicate it could reach a staggering $50 billion by 2030. This rapid expansion is driven by the increasing clinical adoption of bispecific antibodies, the emergence of first-in-class candidates, and the growing market potential in major regions like the US and China.

Bispecific antibodies are designed to bind two distinct epitopes simultaneously, offering therapeutic advantages over traditional monoclonal antibodies. By engaging two targets, they can enhance efficacy, reduce the risk of resistance, and potentially broaden the scope of treatable diseases. This flexibility makes bispecific antibodies a promising modality, particularly in oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas where complex, multifactorial conditions are prevalent.

The growing popularity of bispecific antibodies is underscored by the development of first-in-class candidates. For instance, Akeso, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of developing innovative bispecific therapies. The company has revealed that it has over six first-in-class bispecific candidates currently in development. Among them are Cadonilimab and Ivonescimab, which exemplify Akeso's innovative approach to immuno-oncology. Cadonilimab is a first-in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, while Ivonescimab is a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody. These candidates are designed to target immune checkpoints and enhance anti-tumor immune responses, offering new treatment options for cancer patients who may not respond to traditional therapies.

Beyond oncology, bispecific antibodies are making a significant impact in treating rare and complex conditions. A prime example is Bizengri® (zenocutuzumab-zbco), the first and only FDA-approved therapy specifically for pancreatic adenocarcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that harbor NRG1 gene fusions and are advanced unresectable or metastatic. Approved under accelerated approval program, Bizengri targets both HER2 and HER3, and is indicated for adult patients whose disease has progressed on or after prior systemic therapy. This approval marks a significant milestone for bispecific antibodies, highlighting their potential to treat genetically driven cancers that have shown resistance to conventional therapies.

The approval of Zenocutuzumab demonstrates not only the versatility of bispecific antibodies in targeting novel genetic mutations but also their growing role in personalized medicine. By focusing on specific genetic alterations, bispecific antibodies can provide more precise and effective treatments for patients, potentially improving survival rates and quality of life.

The bispecific antibody market is further propelled by the robust research and development (R&D) activities occurring primarily in the US and China, two regions that are leading the global market. The US remains a hub for biopharmaceutical innovation, with numerous biotech firms and academic institutions conducting groundbreaking research in bispecific antibodies. Meanwhile, China, with its rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in biotechnology, has become a key player in bispecific antibody development. The success of companies like Akeso, as well as Chinese biotech firms focused on bispecifics, is helping to position China as an emerging leader in this space.

In conclusion, the bispecific antibody market is poised for significant growth, driven by the approval of novel therapies, the development of first-in-class candidates, and increasing adoption in major markets like the US and China. As the pipeline continues to expand, bispecific antibodies are set to play a transformative role in the treatment of various cancers and other diseases, offering new hope for patients and making the market a dynamic and exciting area of the global pharmaceutical industry.