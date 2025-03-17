Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 March to Friday 14 March, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,770
|214,257,470
|10 March 2025
|662
|12,819.9547
|8,486,810
|11 March 2025
|800
|12,668.8000
|10,135,040
|12 March 2025
|700
|12,352.2714
|8,646,590
|13 March 2025
|700
|12,247.2000
|8,573,040
|14 March 2025
|900
|11,904.5889
|10,714,130
|Total 10-14 March 2025
|3,762
|46,555,610
|Accumulated under the program
|21,532
|260,813,080
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|100,409
|1,235,772,865
|10 March 2025
|3,320
|13,238.6235
|43,952,230
|11 March 2025
|4,008
|12,965.2408
|51,964,685
|12 March 2025
|3,508
|12,508.4763
|43,879,735
|13 March 2025
|3,510
|12,358.8376
|43,379,520
|14 March 2025
|4,510
|12,006.4601
|54,149,135
|Total 10-14 March 2025
|18,856
|237,325,305
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,466
|12,586.0735
|31,037,257
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|121,731
|1,504,135,427
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 21,532 A shares and 238,394 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.64% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 March, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
