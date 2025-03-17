Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 March to Friday 14 March, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 17,770 214,257,470 10 March 2025 662 12,819.9547 8,486,810 11 March 2025 800 12,668.8000 10,135,040 12 March 2025 700 12,352.2714 8,646,590 13 March 2025 700 12,247.2000 8,573,040 14 March 2025 900 11,904.5889 10,714,130 Total 10-14 March 2025 3,762 46,555,610 Accumulated under the program 21,532 260,813,080 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 100,409 1,235,772,865 10 March 2025 3,320 13,238.6235 43,952,230 11 March 2025 4,008 12,965.2408 51,964,685 12 March 2025 3,508 12,508.4763 43,879,735 13 March 2025 3,510 12,358.8376 43,379,520 14 March 2025 4,510 12,006.4601 54,149,135 Total 10-14 March 2025 18,856 237,325,305 Bought from the Foundation* 2,466 12,586.0735 31,037,257 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 121,731 1,504,135,427

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 21,532 A shares and 238,394 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.64% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 March, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





