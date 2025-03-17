Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 10 March 2025 to 14 March 2025:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 10 March 2025 80,000 156.58 12,526,400 11 March 2025 60,000 158.61 9,516,600 12 March 2025 70,000 157.44 11,020,800 13 March 2025 60,000 159.57 9,574,200 14 March 2025 60,000 160.02 9,601,200 Accumulated for the period 330,000 52,239,200 Accumulated under the programme 8,115,787 1,232,546,904



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 8,621,572 treasury shares corresponding to 1.399% of the total share capital.

Attachment