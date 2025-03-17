Sailing: curtain falls on the 'Virginie Hériot Trophy' at Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another intense edition of the 'Virginie Hériot Trophy', the prestigious all-female sailing competition organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco, has come to an end. For three days, 21 teams from nine nations competed aboard J/70s, confirming the growing international interest in women's sailing.

The event, held under the aegis of the French and Monegasque Sailing Federations with the support of FxPro, welcomed teams from around the world, including four American crews, one of which represented the prestigious 'Manhattan Yacht Club'. A key role in the growth and organization of the event was played by 'Pink Wave', a collective of female sailors from YCM that has been a reference point for international women’s sailing for six years. Initially known as 'Women Leading & Sailing', the event was renamed to honor Virginie Hériot, a historic figure in sailing and the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 1928. Nicknamed "Madame de la Mer", Hériot left a lasting legacy, inspiring generations of female sailors.

Weather conditions were a key factor in the competition. On the first day, with a light easterly wind, the 'Royal Thames Yacht Club' dominated, winning all three races, while the American 'Sound Sisters' maintained a strong pace, holding onto second place. The British team continued to impose its dominance with two more victories on the second day.On the final day, despite the arrival of a 15-20 knot mistral, the 'Royal Thames Yacht Club' successfully defended its first place in the Gold group, while the 'Lausanne Sailing Club' secured second place thanks to a decisive victory. The 'Boddensprotten' team from Regatta Verein Greifswald managed to surpass the 'Sound Sisters', claiming third place.

In the Silver group, the 'Cannelles 2' team won the classification, while in the Bronze group, the Yacht Club de Monaco team, composed of 'Pink Wave' sailors, claimed victory under the leadership of Anne Rodelato and with the presence of Olympic champion Saskia Clark, alongside Maycka Delgado, Kathrin Hoyos, and Anne Schouten.

Now, the Yacht Club de Monaco is preparing for the 6th edition of the 'Superyacht Chef Competition', scheduled for Thursday, April 3, 2025. Organized by the 'La Belle Classe Academy' training center in collaboration with Bluewater, the competition will challenge nine chefs working on superyachts ranging from 36 to 97 meters, judged by a prestigious panel chaired by Chef Jean-François Girardin, Meilleur Ouvrier de France 1993 and former chef at the Ritz Paris and President of the Société Nationale des MOF.

As part of the ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ initiative, the event celebrates excellence in maritime gastronomy, reaffirming YCM’s role as a promoter of innovation and quality not only in sailing but also in the luxury yachting industry.

