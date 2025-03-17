Resilinc’s Sr Director, Christopher Benham, Named 2025 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

MILPITAS, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance platform, is pleased to announce Christopher Benham, Senior Director of Customer Enablement, has been recognized as a 2025 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Since joining Resilinc, Christopher has been driving customer enablement and implementation strategies that empower organizations to build more resilient supply chains. His expertise lies in advising supply chain executive clients and their organizations through supply chain risk management transformations, ensuring that they have the tools, insights, and strategies needed to mitigate disruptions effectively. By fostering strong relationships and providing hands-on support, Christopher has helped countless businesses optimize their supply chain operations, improving visibility, efficiency, and resilience in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a 2025 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Christopher Benham, Senior Director of Customer Enablement at Resilinc. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our team and our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools and strategies they need to build more resilient and agile supply chains. In an era of constant disruption, our focus remains on enabling our customers to navigate challenges with confidence and drive sustainable success.”

Resilinc is delighted to congratulate Christopher Benham on this well-deserved recognition. Click to view the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2025 Pros to Know winners.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc’s solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc’s platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

