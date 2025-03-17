Twin Peaks Opens New Lodge in Algonquin, Illinois, on March 17

Ultimate sports lodge brings scratch-made food, 29-degree draft beer, and premium sports watching atmosphere to the Chicago area — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Chicago, Ill., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant , is bringing the luck of the lodge to the Chicago area with its newest location in Algonquin, opening Monday, March 17, creating the perfect spot for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Known for its 29-degree draft beer, made-from-scratch kitchen and unbeatable game-day environment, this marks Twin Peaks’ fourth location in Illinois and the 116th lodge across the U.S. and Mexico.

Located at 1520 South Randall Road in the Algonquin Commons, the 11,400-square-foot lodge is packed with everything fans need for a legendary game-day experience, including 65 massive TVs, two full bars each including 32 beers on draft, three indoor fireplaces, an outdoor firepit, and patios featuring open air and coverings for year-round enjoyment.

“We’re proud to bring Twin Peaks to Algonquin and create a space where the community can come together for an unforgettable experience every time,” said Twin Peaks franchisee Michael Paulhus of Dos Montes Algonquin, LLC. “Our new location is primed to serve the community as the ultimate destination for sports fans, people who love great food, and everyone in between.”

The grand opening festivities continue throughout the month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Algonquin Chamber of Commerce on Monday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m., where local officials, community leaders and chamber members will officially welcome Twin Peaks to town.

Guests can dig into signature dishes like the Peaks Sampler, Smokestack Burger piled high with in-house smoked brisket and Smoked & Grilled Wings that are cooked low and slow over hickory wood. Twin Peaks welcomes guests to toast with a frosty 29-degree draft beer or hand-crafted cocktail favorites like the Bourbon Espresso Martini, Mezcal Passion Fruit Mule, and Spicy Strawberry Margarita.

The new lodge operates Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and late-night from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Twin Peaks Algonquin has hired approximately 150 team members locally, with positions spanning Twin Peaks Girls, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers and support staff. Training is provided, and those interested can explore opportunities at Twin Peaks Careers .

To view location details, stay up to date on game schedules, view menus and check out current events and promotions, visit Twin Peaks Algonquin location site here .

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit https://ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/ .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has 116 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

