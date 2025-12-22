Twin Peaks Brings New Lodge to Omaha

Sports bar concept with scratch kitchen introduces two full-size bars, 64 taps, wall-to-wall screens and a patio built for fans

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Peaks, the ultimate sports lodge, is returning to Omaha with a new location set to open at 313 N 179th Street in Village Pointe. Backed by Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP), parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant, the expansion reflects the brand’s continued investment in key Midwest markets.

The lodge will feature made-from-scratch food, wall-to-wall TVs, and a 64-tap beer lineup split between two full-service bars. This new opening marks the brand’s return to the state for the first time in several years. Details on opening events and celebrations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Development is led by Wichita-based 3B Lodge, owned by brothers Brent and Brad Steven and CFO Brian Carduff. The franchise group brings deep Midwest hospitality experience, operating multiple Twin Peaks locations in Kansas and Missouri, along with a successful portfolio of restaurant and entertainment concepts through Steven Hospitality Group.

Spanning approximately 8,000 square feet, the new lodge will create more than 150 jobs for the Omaha community, with available roles including Twin Peaks Girls, managers and heart-of-house staff. Hiring is underway online and in person at an on-site recruiting trailer.

Guests can expect favorites such as hand-smashed burgers, smoked-and-grilled wings, made-from-scratch flatbreads and 29° draft beer served in frosted mugs. Happy Hour will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close. Opening day hours will begin Jan. 24, 2026, with service from 4 to 11 p.m. Standard hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“We’re bringing Twin Peaks back to Omaha with a lodge that is bigger, better, and built for long-term success,” said Brent Steven, CEO of 3B Lodge Omaha. “This is a market that loves its sports, and we’re ready to give fans a game-day destination that truly delivers.”

“We’re putting together a lodge that lives up to what Omaha fans expect,” added Brad Steven, COO of 3B Lodge Omaha. “From our house made smoked-and-grilled wings to 29° beer and nonstop sports, we want this to be the place locals think of first when it’s time to catch a game.”

Hiring Information

The new location is hiring for all positions, including Twin Peaks Girls support staff and heart of house. Auditions will take place on-site at the new address. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

Twin Peaks uses TalentReef for online recruiting. Those interested in applying can visit talentreef.com to view open positions and submit an application.

For more information, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks operates 114 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

