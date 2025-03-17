Alpha Modus Secures Landmark Settlement With Open Door for a Game-Changing Partnership

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, a leading innovator in AI-driven retail technology, today announced a groundbreaking settlement in its patent infringement lawsuit against Wakefern and Shelf Nine. As part of this resolution, Alpha Modus and Shelf Nine have reached a settlement agreement, while Shelf Nine’s parent company, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (“VSBLTY” or “VSBLTY Group Technologies”), and Alpha Modus negotiate a strategic partnership for the deployment of Alpha Modus’ cutting-edge technology which would include a perpetual license for Alpha Modus’ patented innovations.

The lawsuit—one of several filed by Alpha Modus against major retailers and digital signage networks, including Walgreens, Kroger, Wakefern, Shelf Nine, and Brookshire Grocery—centered on proprietary technology designed to enhance digital engagement and data-driven retail solutions. This agreement not only validates Alpha Modus' intellectual property rights but also establishes a long-term opportunity to integrate Alpha Modus’ technology with VSBLTY’s proprietary and robust data analytics software once VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and Alpha Modus finalize their strategic partnership agreement.

“This settlement marks a transformative moment for Alpha Modus, as it not only affirms the strength and enforceability of our patents but also fosters a valuable partnership with Shelf Nine through an agreement with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “By securing a perpetual license for our technology through the proposed partnership agreement and aligning with a key industry player, we are taking a significant step toward widespread adoption and continued innovation in digital retail engagement. Additionally, this settlement provides Alpha Modus with a distinct competitive advantage in our sales pipeline. It’s been validated! We offer patent-protected, AI-driven retail technologies—capabilities our competitors simply cannot match.”

Through the proposed partnership agreement, Shelf Nine’s parent company VSBLTY Groupe Technologies will leverage Alpha Modus’ proprietary solutions to enhance its retail media network, providing advertisers and retailers with state-of-the-art tools to optimize in-store customer engagement. This settlement and future strategic alliance reinforce both companies’ market position while opening new avenues for growth and technology deployment.

“The irony of this partnership is not lost on us—what started as a lawsuit has evolved into one of the most valuable alliances for both organizations,” said Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies. “While the circumstances of our initial engagement were far from ideal, the outcome is undeniably positive. We now have the opportunity to compete in an industry dominated by giants, backed by a portfolio of patented IP from Alpha Modus and VSBLTY. Our combined vision and execution capabilities are impressive, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Furthermore, Alpha Modus believes that numerous companies are currently infringing on its patent portfolio. This settlement strengthens the company’s ability to pursue further enforcement actions and ensures that its innovative technologies are recognized and respected throughout the industry. Alpha Modus remains steadfast in protecting its intellectual property and will take decisive action, if necessary, to uphold its rights.

Alpha Modus believes the investment community will closely monitor the implications of this agreement, as it not only fortifies Alpha Modus’ intellectual property portfolio but also demonstrates its ability to drive sustained value through both innovation and strategic partnerships—while underscoring its commitment to enforcing its IP rights when required.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions. The Company’s patented technologies optimize consumer engagement, enhance in-store experiences, and drive measurable returns for retailers and brands. For more information, visit www.alphamodus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

