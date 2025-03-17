Hover Group launches BRMG Experiential, welcomes industry veteran Dack Heslop

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hover Group™ is thrilled to announce the launch of BRMG Experiential—a bold new division within Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG™) dedicated to redefining brand engagement. As we continue to grow as a leading marketing syndicate, this expansion is more than just about experiential marketing—it’s about pushing the boundaries of marketing itself, creating high-impact experiences that leave a lasting impression.

As part of this expansion, industry veteran Dack Heslop joins the BRMG family, bringing his deep expertise and established book of business in experiential marketing and a track record of delivering world-class activations for leading brands like American Standard, HOYA, IPEX, Chevron, and Zwilling.

Our Experiential division will elevate BRMG’s offering by delivering seamless, unforgettable brand activations. By merging expertise in innovation and execution, BRMG Experiential will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including immersive live events, cutting-edge digital experiences, and large-scale activations. This new division is designed to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful and measurable ways, ensuring unforgettable engagements that drive impact.

"Experiential marketing has evolved from a nice-to-have to a necessity in a brand’s strategy," said Alex Verdurmen, Partner at Hover Group. "At Hover Group, we’re committed to shaping the future of marketing by investing in forward-thinking capabilities and proven expertise. The launch of BRMG Experiential, alongside Dack and his experience, this is more than just an expansion—it’s a strategic move to redefine brand engagement. In adding him to the team, we’re setting a new standard for experiential marketing, creating high-impact activations that leave a lasting impression."

With decades of experience leading experiential programs, Dack Heslop has built a reputation for creating activations that are as strategically sound as they are unforgettable. Dack has launched groundbreaking experiences across all channels with extensive experience with B2B, B2C and D2C. These experiences contribute to a portfolio of successful campaigns that have set industry benchmarks for engagement and impact.

"BRMG has built a name for itself on executional excellence, and that’s exactly what experiential marketing demands," said Dack Heslop, VP Experiential at BRMG. "Joining this team means we can push creative boundaries while maintaining the precision that sets BRMG apart. Very excited to bring our collective expertise to brands that want to stand out and truly engage their audiences."

With this move, BRMG solidifies itself as a single source solution for brands seeking high-impact marketing solutions. Backed by the resources and expertise of Hover Group, BRMG Experiential is set to redefine how brands activate, engage, and leave lasting impressions.

"This expansion is a testament to Hover Group’s commitment to identifying industry experts and empowering leaders to build domain expertise within our portfolio," said Matthew Hollingshead, Partner at Hover Group. "By bringing in proven talent like Dack Heslop, we’re not just expanding our leadership team—we’re reinforcing our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions across marketing disciplines, ensuring that our clients receive innovative and impactful brand experiences."

For more information on BRMG, visit TheBRMG.com .

About Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG)

BRMG is a full-service marketing agency specializing in strategic brand activations, retail marketing, and experiential solutions. Known for its flawless execution and innovative approach, BRMG helps brands connect with consumers through immersive experiences that drive engagement and long-term loyalty.

About Hover Group

Hover Group is a strategic growth partner that acquires and scales high-potential businesses in marketing, technology, and consumer services. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, Hover Group empowers its portfolio companies to reach new heights through strategic leadership, financial expertise, and industry connections.

