Ovation and Paytronix Team Up to Revolutionize Post-Transaction Feedback and Hospitality Data Insights

NEWTON, Mass., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores has announced the launch of its partnership with innovative multi-unit guest feedback and guest experience platform, Ovation. Together the two platforms aim to provide brands with deeper analysis and insight from customer feedback.

Jake Levine, VP of Partnerships at Ovation expressed how the integration benefits restaurants: “At Ovation we always say, ‘The value is in the volume’. You need to hear from a good amount of your guests to truly get a clear understanding of what’s happening in your stores. Our partnership with Paytronix aims to provide restaurants with another avenue for seamless guest feedback.”

The partnership will prove to be particularly valuable for Paytronix customers with loyalty integrations and strong mobile presences. By capturing in-store and online orders, brands with both solutions enabled will be able to automatically send customized surveys to customers thirty minutes after a transaction.

Through text, guests are directed to a brief survey about their experience. Happy guests are prompted to engage further with the brand, while unhappy guests are asked to provide additional insights. These insights are sent directly to the company, allowing them to respond and win the guests back in real time. From there, an AI-driven categorization algorithm turns the feedback into exactly what operators need to know: data on what’s going well and what needs work.

“At the heart of integrations like this is the desire to go beyond the initial interaction”, said Kalani Stephens, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Paytronix. “The ability to immediately increase the volume of feedback, is extremely valuable. With Ovation, we aim to help brands learn from the data, improve their relationships with the guests and reward loyal, positive behavior with unique opportunities.”

About Ovation

Ovation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to collect frictionless feedback, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Dave’s Hot Chicken, MOOYAH, and Friendly’s, are using Ovation to get more feedback through frictionless surveys, recover guests through real-time communication, boost their online reputations, and improve through AI-driven insights. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant’s guest experience at ovationup.com.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.