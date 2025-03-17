Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of TKM Grupp AS 17th of March 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TKM Grupp AS was held on 17th of March 2025 in Tallinn, at Viking Motors dealership at Tammsaare tee 51. 28,714,877 votes, i.e. 70,50% of the Company`s 40,729,200 votes were represented at the meeting and 66 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval of the annual report of TKM Grupp AS for 2024

With 28,575,281, i.e. 99,51% votes in favour, to approve the annual report for 2024 prepared by the Management Board of TKM Grupp AS and approved by the Supervisory Board, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet of TKM Grupp AS as at 31 December 2024 is 706,686 thousand euros, sales revenue 944,568 thousand euros, and net profit 27,477 thousand euros.

2. Profit distribution

With 28,710,107, i.e. 99,98% votes in favour, to approve the proposal for the distribution of the profit of TKM Grupp AS for 2024 submitted by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board as follows:

Retained earnings from previous years 102,989 thousand euros Net profit for 2024 27,477 thousand euros Total distributable profit as at 31 December 2024 130,466 thousand euros Pay a dividend of 0,65 euros per share 26,474 thousand euros Retained earnings after the distribution of profits 103,992 thousand euros

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend will be fixed on 31st of March 2025 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 3rd of April 2025 by transfer to the shareholder’s bank account.

3. Appointment of an auditor and determination of remuneration procedure

With 28,684,712, i.e. 99.89% votes in favour, to appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers, registry code 10142876, to conduct the audit of financial years 2025-2027 of TKM Grupp AS. The amount of the auditor’s fee shall be decided by the Management Board of the company.

Dividend payment ex-date of TKM Grupp AS

Proceeding from the above, TKM Grupp AS informs that the dividend payment ex-date is 28th of March 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.

The webinar recording of the annual general meeting shall found as of 17th of March 2025 at https://www.tkmgrupp.ee/en/for-investors/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2025/.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone +372 731 5000