IMG Academy Announces Strategic Partnership with NTT sonority, As The Official Headphones Partner

BRADENTON, Fla., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy, the world's leading sports education brand, announced a new partnership with NTT sonority. Set to begin this year, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of cutting-edge audio solutions for high-performance training environments and everyday campus life, enhancing the experience for student-athletes.

As part of this partnership, NTT sonority, a Japanese-audio engineering-focused subsidiary of NTT, will become the Official Headphones Partner of IMG Academy, a new category positively contributing to the overall experience of its student-athletes.

“At IMG Academy, we are always seeking partnership that align with our vision of empowering student-athletes to reach their full potential and NTT sonority’s commitment to innovation makes them an ideal partner to enhance our campus and the unrivaled campus experiences we provide,” said Mike Milliron, Chief Operating Officer at IMG Academy. “This partnership provides a unique first for IMG Academy and we’re proud to include nwm headphone products as a part of our offerings for our student-athletes.”

The partnership aims to leverage NTT sonority’s expertise in audio technology to further optimize the student-athlete environment at IMG Academy. NTT Sonority’s innovative open-ear headphone designs utilize Personalized Sound Zone technology that sets a new audio listening standard and will redefine how student-athletes focus, train, and compete. Whether it’s in a classroom or on their walk to practice, NTT sonority’s technology will elevate the audio experience and learning atmosphere, ensuring clarity and engagement for IMG Academy student-athletes.

“Through this partnership, NTT sonority aims to promote an optimal campus life through advanced audio technology that will continue to foster the holistic development of the student-athletes and IMG Academy is the perfect fit for that,” said Hiroshi Sakai, CEO at NTT sonority. “As the world leader in sports education, IMG Academy offers us a unique opportunity to showcase our products and technology in a top tier sports education environment, while reaching a diverse group of student-athletes in one space and we can’t wait to get started.”

The partnership will roll out in phases, starting with integration and sales elements to IMG Academy’s customers at its Bradenton campus.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand , with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.

About NTT Sonority, Inc.

NTT sonority is a Japanese audio engineering-focused subsidiary of NTT, a leading global technology company providing services in over 190 countries and regions to consumers and businesses as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. NTT sonority’s mission is to foster connection through sound, by letting people choose what they want to hear, and what they want others to hear. The company’s core R&D in sound physics and related hardware powers ground breaking consumer product lines as well as B2B use cases with wide societal impact. Learn more at www.us.nwm.global

About nwm

Founded in 2022, nwm (pronounced ‘noom’) brand builds on 70+ years of Japanese audio engineering and innovation, revolutionizing the way we experience sound giving you control over the sounds you hear. Short for ‘New Wave Maker’, nwm speaks to NTT sonority’s desire to create a better living by pioneering a new wave of sound technology.