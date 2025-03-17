Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market to Hit USD 358.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Smart Manufacturing and Automation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market Size Analysis:

“The Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market was valued at USD 102.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 358.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.94% from 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Siemens Mobility – Sitraffic Traffic Management System

Thales Group – SelTrac CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control)

Cubic Corporation – NextBus Real-Time Passenger Information System

Alstom – Urbalis 400 CBTC System

IBM Corporation – IBM Intelligent Operations Center

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco Connected Roadways

Hitachi Rail – Lumada Intelligent Mobility Management

Kapsch TrafficCom – EcoTrafiX Traffic Management Suite

TomTom International BV – TomTom Traffic

Indra Sistemas – Horus Traffic Management System

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. – Huawei Smart Urban Transportation Solution

GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation) – Trip Optimizer

TransCore – TransSuite Traffic Management System

Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 102.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 358.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.94% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers



• The proliferation of IoT devices and advancements in AI enhance CPS capabilities for real-time decision-making.



• CPS in smart grids and renewable energy systems optimizes resource utilization and reduces losses.

Cyber-Physical System Market Growth Driven by Industry 4.0, IoT, and AI Integration

Cyber-Physical System (CPS) market unites the physical and virtual worlds by sensors, actuators, and networking, allowing real-time tracking and automation in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transport, and energy. Industry 4.0, IoT, and AI growth drive CPS adoption, making efficiency and sustainability optimal. Intelligent grids reduce energy losses by 30%. CPS-based healthcare wearables allow 25% earlier chronic disease detection. Precision farming increases yields by 20%. Even in the face of cybersecurity and expense issues, advances in secure communications and low-cost solutions fuel uptake, making CPS a central enabler of intelligent, automated systems in various industries.

By Security, Industrial Control Systems Security Leads Cyber-Physical System Market, IoT Security Poised for Fastest Growth

The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security segment led the Cyber-Physical System market with 36% of the market in 2023 and will continue to lead. Its importance in safeguarding industrial infrastructure from cyberattacks, particularly in Industry 4.0, manufacturing automation, energy, and transportation, fuels growth. Increasing cybersecurity legislations, investment in smart factories, and artificial intelligence-based threat detection further establish the segment as the market leader in the foreseeable future.

IoT Security is expectted to grow at the fastest CAGR on the back of rising IoT consumption in smart homes, healthcare, transportation, and industrial automation. Escalating cybersecurity threats, data breach threats, and enhancements in encryption and authentication drive growth. Growth going forward will come from Blockchain-driven secure communications and AI-based predictive analytics, that augment threat blocking by detecting vulnerabilities prior to the onset of cyberattacks.

By Component, Hardware Segment Leads Cyber-Physical System Market, Services Segment Set for Fastest Growth

The Hardware segment dominated the Cyber-Physical System market in 2023, holding a 49% share in revenues through the need for basic building blocks such as sensors, actuators, and embedded systems. Such hardware facilitates real-time data collection and automation across various industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and energy. Demand will remain driven by Industry 4.0, edge computing, and 5G connectivity that necessitates more and more rapid hardware to support smart and efficient CPS use cases.

The Services segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, driven by growing CPS complexity and need for support, maintenance, and cybersecurity. Companies look for consulting, system integration, and cloud-based analytics to improve operations. The growing demand for tailored solutions and IoT security fuels additional growth. Predictive maintenance and AI-driven management services will experience high demand as companies optimize and secure their CPS infrastructure.

Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market Segmentation:

By Security

Embedded Security

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

Robotic Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-Use Vertical

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Other





North America Leads Cyber-Physical Systems Market with Strong Technological Infrastructure and Investment, Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) market in 2023, with 34% revenue share, thanks to highly developed technological infrastructure, high levels of adoption for Industry 4.0, and huge investments in IoT, AI, and automation. Innovative players such as IBM, Cisco, and GE are spearheading the industry, and increasing demand for smart manufacturing, autonomous cars, and smart cities is fueling growth. Support from the government for R&D and cybersecurity mandates further boosts the market. Future growth will be supported by advancements in 5G, edge computing, and AI, coupled with ongoing CPS use in energy management and intelligent transportation.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to register the highest CAGR, fueled by high-speed industrialization, urbanization, and increasing investments in smart infrastructure. China, Japan, and India are leading the adoption of CPS across manufacturing, transportation, and energy. Industry 4.0 projects and increasing demand for IoT and automation technologies further boost growth. Initiatives such as "Made in China 2025" by the government and investments in 5G, smart cities, and AI-based CPS applications will continue to drive the rapid growth of the region.

