ScanTech AI Systems Participates in TSA Industry Day and Engages Congressional Leaders to Advance AI-Driven Security Solutions

Atlanta, GA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) (“ScanTech AI”), a leader in AI-driven ‘Fixed-Gantry’ Computed Tomography (CT) security screening solutions, participated in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Industry Day for the Electronic Baggage Screening Program (EBSP) on March 5, 2025.

During the event, ScanTech AI engaged with TSA officials, industry experts, and key stakeholders to discuss the latest advancements in baggage screening technology. TSA also provided key updates on Planning Guidelines and Design Standards, Funding Policy, and the deliverables and requirements for Electronic Baggage Screening Program participants. These discussions outlined TSA’s strategic framework for enhancing baggage screening capabilities, including infrastructure considerations, funding mechanisms, and compliance expectations for industry partners.

ScanTech is grateful for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of these critical guidelines to ensure alignment with the TSA’s evolving security objectives and program requirements. ScanTech AI believes it is well-equipped to support the agency’s mission of advancing baggage screening capabilities.

"We appreciated the opportunity to connect with TSA leadership and industry partners at the Industry Day," said D. Williams Sr., Vice President Sales and Business Development at ScanTech AI. "The event provided valuable insights into TSA’s evolving security needs and reinforced our commitment to delivering next-generation screening solutions that align with the agency’s mission."

Following the TSA Industry Day event, ScanTech AI’s leadership team traveled to Capitol Hill, where they engaged in a series of meetings with members of Congress. These discussions focused on ScanTech AI’s unique AI-driven screening capabilities and the critical role they can play in advancing aviation security. The team highlighted how their innovative technology aligns with TSA’s mission and evolving security needs, emphasizing its potential to enhance threat detection, streamline baggage screening operations, and improve overall efficiency in airport security.

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s systems are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

