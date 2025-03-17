Metaverse in E-Commerce Market to Reach USD 368.73 Billion by 2032, Revolutionizing Shopping with Immersive Experiences and AI Personalization| SNS Insider

Pune, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse in E-Commerce Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Metaverse in E-commerce Market was valued at USD 12.63 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 368.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 44.32% from 2024 to 2032.”





Metaverse in E-Commerce Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 368.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 44.32% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Immersive Shopping Experiences Redefine E-Commerce with Virtual Stores, 3D Visualization, and AI-Driven Personalization for Enhanced Customer Engagement and Conversions.

By Platform: AR/VR Headset Leads, Mobile/Tablets to Register Fastest Growth

In 2023, AR/VR Headset segment dominated the market and accounted for 45% of revenue share, with growing prevalence of immersive marketing. Meta, HTC, and Apple have a VR shopping experience on the way that is going to let customers test products in VR in a high-quality testing environment before buying it. In addition, the growth of this segment is being fueled by the use of haptic technology and AI-driven personalization.

The Mobile/Tablets segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in terms of CAGR between 2024 and 2032 due to the growing shift of consumers towards on-the-go access to virtual shopping platforms. Sustained 5G penetration and AR focused mobile applications, together are seamless embedding metaverse commerce within mobile and real-world friendly devices, bringing it to a wider audience.

By Technology: Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Dominate, Edge Computing to Grow Rapidly

The Virtual reality & augmented reality dominated the market and accounted for 41% of revenue share. Virtual stores that use 3D product visualization, AI avatars, and digital dressing rooms to provide a seamless shopping experience have disrupted e-commerce and are transforming the e-fashion value chain and AR/VR will surely be a part of retailers' bricks-and-mortar strategies for the future.

The Edge Computing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, improving real-time capabilities in processing AI-based suggestions of products/services and immersive shopping experiences. The ultra-low-latency and high-data-processing capabilities, and connectivity options will help in the rapid growth of metaverse commerce in this area.

By Application: Virtual Events Lead, Virtual Stores to Witness Fastest Growth

Virtual Events dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023 with brands hosting experiential product launches, interactive showcases, and influencer marketing in immersive environments. Top brands like Nike, Amazon, and Gucci are leveraging digital moments to provide consumers with real-time engagement, pushing further demand for virtual commerce solutions.

Virtual Stores segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, with retailers developing virtual stores powered by AI. Brands have begun to transition to entirely digital shopping spaces to improve customer experiences and drive engagement with ever-increasing investments in 3D modeling, AR shopping assistants, and AI-powered recommendations.

Metaverse in E-Commerce Market Segmentation:

By Platform

Desktop

Mobile/Tablets

AR/VR Headset

By Technology

Blockchain

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Edge Computing

Others

By Application

Virtual Stores

Virtual Events





Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates the Market while Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and held the largest share of more than 35% of the market due to the early adoption of metaverse technologies, rising investments by tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, and high consumer affordability for AR/VR-based shopping experience. Market expansion is also amplified due to the presence of major retail players who capitalize on blockchain-based transactions as well as NFT marketplaces.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing e-commerce market, high smartphone penetration and swift adoption of AR/VR commerce solutions. Metaverse commerce in the region is being fueled by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which are pouring resources into technologies like AI-controlled virtual shopping platforms and blockchain-based payment systems.

Recent Developments in the Metaverse In E-commerce Market (2024)

February 2024 – Meta introduced AI-powered virtual shopping assistants to enhance metaverse-based retail experiences.

introduced AI-powered virtual shopping assistants to enhance metaverse-based retail experiences. March 2024 – Amazon expanded its virtual store initiative, integrating blockchain-based digital transactions.

expanded its virtual store initiative, integrating blockchain-based digital transactions. April 2024 – Microsoft launched metaverse-enabled retail solutions, allowing brands to create immersive e-commerce stores.

