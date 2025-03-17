Printed and Chipless RFID Market to Reach USD 32.21 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.37% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printed And Chipless RFID Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size was valued at USD 5.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.37% over the forecast period 2024-2032”

Cost-Effective RFID Solutions and Emerging Markets Drive Growth in the Printed and Chipless RFID Industry

The Printed and Chipless RFID market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for cost-effective, high-performance RFID solutions across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and logistics. Businesses are increasingly seeking affordable solutions for inventory tracking, supply chain management, and logistics, fueling the adoption of printed and chipless RFID technology. These solutions offer lower production costs compared to traditional RFID tags and are easy to integrate into existing systems, further enhancing their appeal. Additionally, the growing trend of automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the demand for RFID applications, particularly in industries focused on improving operational efficiency and data collection. A major opportunity in the market lies in the development of advanced printed and chipless RFID technologies, offering improved functionality such as a wider read range, enhanced data security, and better accuracy. Smart packaging incorporating RFID for product tracking and authentication is gaining momentum as a key innovation.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Alien Technology (ALN-9740 RFID Tag, Alien Squiggle Tag)

(ALN-9740 RFID Tag, Alien Squiggle Tag) Avery Dennison (AD-223r6 RFID Tag, AD-372 UHF RFID Tag)

(AD-223r6 RFID Tag, AD-372 UHF RFID Tag) Impinj (Monza R6, Speedway Revolution)

(Monza R6, Speedway Revolution) NXP Semiconductors (Ucode 8, NTAG 424 DNA)

(Ucode 8, NTAG 424 DNA) Zebra Technologies (Zebra ZT610, Zebra RFD8500)

(Zebra ZT610, Zebra RFD8500) SMARTRAC (Smart Cosmos, MicroX)

(Smart Cosmos, MicroX) Smartrac Technology (Bullseye 2.0, Web UHF)

(Bullseye 2.0, Web UHF) Pragmatic Semiconductor (Pragmatic RFID Tag, QR Code RFID Tag)

(Pragmatic RFID Tag, QR Code RFID Tag) Stora Enso (ECOSENSE, RFID Paper)

(ECOSENSE, RFID Paper) Thinfilm Electronics (NFC OpenSense, NFC SpeedTap)

(NFC OpenSense, NFC SpeedTap) Tageos (RFID tags, OEM solutions)

(RFID tags, OEM solutions) KSW Microtec (UHF RFID tags, MICA)

(UHF RFID tags, MICA) SATO Holdings (CL4NX Plus, WS4)

(CL4NX Plus, WS4) Mühlbauer Group (MBCS, Chip Embedding)

(MBCS, Chip Embedding) Technovaa (Printed RFID Labels, UHF Inlays).

Printed And Chipless RFID Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 32.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.37% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Ink Stripes, Radar Array, TFTC, SAW, Others)



• By Application (Retail, Transport & logistics, Aviation, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Cost-Effective High-Performance RFID Solutions Drives Growth Across Multiple Industries.



• Opportunities in Advanced RFID Technology and Untapped Markets Drive Growth in Retail and Logistics.

Growth and Adoption of RFID Technology: TFTC and SAW Market Leaders, Trends, and Sector-Specific Applications

By Type

In 2023, TFTC led the Printed and Chipless RFID market, capturing a significant 39.7% share. This dominance can be attributed to its high accuracy, reliability, and ease of integration across various applications such as inventory management, asset tracking, and logistics. TFTC offers a balance between low cost and high performance, making it ideal for scalable RFID solutions, particularly in retail, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

In contrast, SAW RFID technology is expected to experience the fastest growth between 2024 and 2032, on account of its abilities in data storage and reading distance. SAW RFID is resilient in extreme conditions like heat and cold, making it a favorite in aerospace, automotive and logistics industries, contributing an important growth segment in the RFID market.

By Application

The retail sector dominated the market in 2023 with a 35.5% share, fueled by the need for improved inventory management, supply chain efficiency, and enhanced customer experience. The rise of e-commerce has pushed retailers to adopt RFID systems to streamline operations, reduce errors, and better manage stock.

The aviation segment is set to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for robust safety and security as well as enhancing operational efficiency. In aviation, RFID solutions are increasingly being adopted for asset tracking and baggage handling as well as maintenance management to enable for greater asset traceability and operational uptime.

North America Leads RFID Market with High Adoption, While Asia Pacific Shows Strong Growth Potential

In 2023, North America held a dominant 35.1% share of the RFID market, owing to the advanced technological environment and increasing demand from the retail, health care, and logistics sectors. Industry leaders like Walmart and Amazon are at the forefront, using RFID for supply chain accuracy and warehouse automation. The region’s concentration of tech providers have also further strengthened that leadership position in RFID adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032, owing to industrialization, technological advancements, and rising adoption of RFID in retail, manufacturing, and logistics. Significant organizations in China like Alibaba and in Japan like ANA are increasingly integrating RFID for smart logistics and baggage tracking, which fuels the regional market.

Recent Development

On March 4, 2025, Pragmatic Semiconductor launched the FlexIC Platform Gen 3, offering a 10x digital power and 3x area improvement over previous generations. This next-generation platform enables faster, more efficient design of ultra-thin, flexible ASICs, driving innovation in AI-enabled IoT applications across industries like healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial sectors.

