Three XPO Leaders Named 2025 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that three of its leaders have been named 2025 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine (SDCE). This is the fifth consecutive year that XPO employees have been recognized by SDCE for their outstanding work in the freight transportation industry.

This year’s recipients from XPO are:

Maura Holcomb (Rising Star), vice president, enterprise sales, who leads the relationship with some of XPO’s largest customers and plays a vital role sourcing new business and mentoring junior colleagues.

(Rising Star), vice president, enterprise sales, who leads the relationship with some of XPO’s largest customers and plays a vital role sourcing new business and mentoring junior colleagues. Rob Harding (Top Transportation Innovator), senior director, quality, who has spearheaded significant operational initiatives that have helped XPO deliver record service quality for customers.

(Top Transportation Innovator), senior director, quality, who has spearheaded significant operational initiatives that have helped XPO deliver record service quality for customers. Shawn Besharse (Leaders in Excellence), vice president, Gulf Region, who partners with frontline employees to drive continuous improvement and ensure that his team delivers the exceptional service that XPO’s customers expect.



Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We are proud of Maura, Rob and Shawn’s recognition and are thankful for their continued dedication to XPO. Their leadership in delivering world-class service for our customers and exceptional support for colleagues helps to set XPO apart.”

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 55,000 customers with 614 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.