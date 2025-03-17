Micas Networks Announces Industry’s First 51.2T Co-Packaged Optics Network Switch System Now in Volume Production

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micas Networks, a pioneer in open networking solutions, today announced the volume production and global availability of its 51.2T Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) switch system. Micas’ next-generation switch, developed with Broadcom, is an industry first and a game-changer for AI-driven data centers needing to scale.

The relentless demands of AI and high-speed networking are rapidly pushing data centers beyond the capabilities of traditional copper interconnects. As data rates surge to 400Gbps and higher, copper's limitations become a critical bottleneck, hindering performance and scalability. CPO delivers the solution, overcoming these electrical constraints and enabling seamless optical scaling for next-generation infrastructure.

CPO technology integrates the optical engine with the switch chip in a single package, eliminating pluggable optics and shortening electrical signal paths to improve efficiency. This design reduces power consumption, simplifies thermal management, and enhances signal integrity by consolidating the decision-making process to a single point. Benchmark testing on fully populated switches confirmed system power savings of more than 40% compared to systems populated with standard pluggable transceivers and more than 25% compared to systems populated with linear pluggable optical (LPO) transceivers.

CPO switches offer key advantages for AI and HPC networks, including increased speed, port density, and lower latency. By reducing power needs and minimizing infrastructure costs, CPO also helps lower total cost of ownership.

The Micas CPO switch system features Broadcom’s 51.2T Bailly CPO switch device that includes their best-in-class Tomahawk® 5 switch chip directly coupled to and co-packaged with eight 6.4-Tbps Silicon Photonics Chiplets in Package (SCIP) optical engines.

Product Highlights Include:

4RU system design with high-efficiency air cooling to deliver 128 ports of 400G FR4 connectivity externally fiber coupled with 128 duplex LC optical connectors (sub-2RU systems achievable with MPO connectors)

CPO engine to front-panel routing supports traditional fiber with creative fiber box solutions

System design compatible to support multiple remote laser modules (RLM)

More than 30% whole switch power consumption savings compared to standard pluggable optics solutions

“Micas is committed to delivering cost-effective, cutting-edge network solutions at scale,” said Charlie Hou, VP of strategy for Micas Networks. “With our deep investment in R&D, in-house manufacturing, robust supply chain, and strategic partnership with Broadcom, we provide high-performance open network switches that support various operating systems, including SONiC. Our customers – ranging from hyperscalers and cloud data centers to OEMs – consistently tell us they value our advanced technology, competitive pricing, fast turnaround, and dedication to open networking with full service and support.”

“Micas Networks’ leadership in developing the industry’s first production CPO systems demonstrates their steadfast commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies, driven by their strategic investments in CPO system assembly and integrated optical test,” said Manish Mehta, VP of marketing and operations for the Optical Systems Division at Broadcom. “The launch of the Micas 51.2T CPO Ethernet switch, powered by Broadcom’s Tomahawk 5-Bailly chipset, marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of data center interconnects, setting the stage for more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective network infrastructure.”

Manufactured in Micas' co-owned factory in Malaysia, the switch is built using state-of-the-art clean room technology and advanced automation, ensuring precision, efficiency, and high-quality production. Micas is accepting orders starting today and fulfilling on a first-come-first-served basis. For sales inquiries or to set up a live demonstration at Micas headquarters in San Jose, California, please contact Micas directly at mitch.galbraith@micasnetworks.com. Additional information can be found by visiting www.micasnetworks.com/CPO.

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a leading open networking company focused on accelerating data delivery. Catering to the needs of enterprise and cloud data centers as well as hyperscalers, the company’s full portfolio of open networking products includes off-the-shelf, commercial switches that support various operating systems, including SONiC.

Micas also forms strategic partnerships to co-develop customized networking switch solutions, leveraging R&D, engineering, and supply chain management expertise along with high-quality and capacity manufacturing capabilities.

With a customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships, Micas offers global support and onsite support services. The company is taking a leading role in shaping the open networking ecosystem and is based in San Jose, California. with offices and manufacturing facilities in Malaysia. For more information, visit www.micasnetworks.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

