U.S. Global Investors Announces Continuation of Monthly Dividends, Shares Positive Outlook for Gold Equities as Gold Tops $3,000 for the First Time Ever

San Antonio, TX, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2025 and continuing through June 2025. The record dates are April 14, May 12 and June 16, and the payment dates will be April 28, May 27 and June 30.

At the March 11, 2025, closing price of $2.30, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 3.91% yield on an annualized basis. In addition, the Company’s shareholder yield was 10% as of December 31, 2024.[2] This strong yield reflects the Board’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders through a combination of monthly dividends and share repurchases.

Gold Mining Equities Shine in 2025

The Company is pleased to report that gold prices have continued their strong uptrend this year, hitting multiple all-time highs in February, supported by robust safe-haven demand and a weaker U.S. dollar. On Friday, March 14, the precious metal topped $3,000 per ounce for the first time ever on trade tensions and bets that interest rates will decrease in the coming months.

“We’re very happy with how our gold equity funds have performed so far this year, as President Donald Trump’s tariff temper tantrum rattles markets, contributing to a record-high gold price,” said Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. “Gold mining companies are rewarding investors with rising free cash flow (FCF), dividends and strong returns, making them, I believe, a compelling opportunity.”

Gold mining equities have been among the best-performing asset classes so far in 2025, outpacing both physical gold and the broader stock market. As of March 7, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index returned 22.6% year-to-date, compared to a 10.8% gain for gold bullion and a 1.7% decline in the S&P 500. Several gold mining companies, including Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold, have recently touched new record highs, demonstrating the sector’s strength even as broader U.S. equities face significant headwinds.

Central banks remain aggressive buyers of gold, with the People’s Bank of China, Turkey, India and Poland all increasing their reserves as part of a broader strategy to diversify away from the dollar.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This news release may include certain “forward-looking statements” including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors’s Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company and general business conditions.

The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies involved primarily in the mining for gold and silver. The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities and serves as the foundation for a wide range of investment products. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization.

Shareholder yield is a financial metric that measures the total return a company provides to its shareholders through dividends, share repurchases (buybacks), and debt reduction. It reflects how much cash a company is returning to investors relative to its market value.

Fund portfolios are actively managed, and holdings may change daily. Holdings are reported as of the most recent quarter-end. The following securities mentioned in the press release were held by one or more of U.S. Global Investors Funds as of 12/31/2024: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Royal Gold Inc.

[1] Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

[2] The Company calculates shareholder yield by adding the percentage of change in shares outstanding to the dividend yield for the 12 months ending December 31, 2024. The Company did not have debt; therefore, no debt reduction was included.