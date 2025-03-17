New Research Reveals One Million More Glaucoma Cases Than Previously Believed — Glaucoma Research Foundation Urges Early Screening

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is launching a national awareness campaign, “Your Eyes Say Thanks,” to educate the public on the importance of preventive steps and early detection in the fight against glaucoma.

New research indicates there are one million more people living with glaucoma than previously believed. Often referred to as the "sneaky thief," the disease can cause irreversible vision loss if left untreated. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to slowing the progression of glaucoma and preserving vision, yet many individuals at risk are unaware of their status.

The campaign aims to encourage at-risk individuals—particularly those over 50, people of color over 40, and those with a family history of glaucoma—to practice eye self-care and schedule routine, comprehensive eye exams.

"Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, but the good news is that lifestyle changes and early detection can save sight," said Tom Brunner, President & CEO. "With this campaign, we want to encourage members of the public to take charge of their eye health. Healthy habits and a simple, painless eye exam can mean the difference between protecting vision for a lifetime or facing the loss of sight."

The “Your Eyes Say Thanks” campaign will feature digital outreach, educational resources, and partnerships with healthcare providers to spread the message about routine eye screenings. GRF will also work to provide communities with accessible information on risk factors, symptoms, and available treatments.

The Glaucoma Research Foundation urges everyone—especially those in high-risk groups—to schedule an eye exam and spread the word about the campaign.

For more information about glaucoma and the "Your Eyes Say Thanks" campaign, visit https://glaucoma.org/your-eyes-say-thanks .

About the Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in 1978, the Glaucoma Research Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing innovative research and providing education and support to those affected by glaucoma. Through advocacy, research funding, and public awareness campaigns, GRF is committed to protecting vision and improving the lives of people with glaucoma.

Media Contact

grf@wearecsg.com