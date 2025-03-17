Kuaishou Kling AI Integrates DeepSeek, Lowering the Entry Barrier for AI-Powered Creative Content

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuaishou Technology (“Kuaishou” or the “Company”; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, recently announced the full integration of DeepSeek-R1 into its large video generation model, Kling AI. This integration enables users to effortlessly transform their creative ideas into professional prompts for video and image generation with DeepSeek’s assistance in generating or optimizing prompts, facilitating the creation of high-quality creative videos. In text-to-video scenarios, Kling AI DeepSeek Inspiration Version works seamlessly with the “Inspiration Word Bank” feature, providing users with granular control over scenes, lenses, shots, lighting, and atmosphere and thereby enhancing expressiveness.

As a next-generation AI creative studio developed by Kuaishou, Kuaishou Kling AI has been continuously iterated and upgraded since its launch last year. While maintaining its lead in model capabilities and generation effects, Kuaishou Kling AI has unveiled an array of rich creation features and creative activities. The integration of DeepSeek will further lower the entry barrier for AI creative content and enhance creation efficiency.









In December 2024, Kuaishou Kling AI officially launched the Kling AI 1.6 model, featuring upgraded video generation capabilities and significantly enhanced effects. Users can access the new features via the web portal (Chinese version: https://klingai.kuaishou.com; English version: https://klingai.com) or by searching for and downloading KLINGAI from the app store.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

