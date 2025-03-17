Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

 | Source: Ageas Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 53,672 Ageas shares in the period from 10-03-2025 until 14-03-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
10-03-20254,714253,21253.7153.4554.00
11-03-202516,250866,53753.3353.0053.80
12-03-202512,749685,20953.7553.4553.95
13-03-20256,300341,28254.1753.8554.55
14-03-202513,659741,30154.2754.0554.45
Total53,6722,887,54153.8053.0054.55

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,272,809 shares for a total amount of EUR 110,308,798. This corresponds to 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

Pdf version of the press release