Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 53,672 Ageas shares in the period from 10-03-2025 until 14-03-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|10-03-2025
|4,714
|253,212
|53.71
|53.45
|54.00
|11-03-2025
|16,250
|866,537
|53.33
|53.00
|53.80
|12-03-2025
|12,749
|685,209
|53.75
|53.45
|53.95
|13-03-2025
|6,300
|341,282
|54.17
|53.85
|54.55
|14-03-2025
|13,659
|741,301
|54.27
|54.05
|54.45
|Total
|53,672
|2,887,541
|53.80
|53.00
|54.55
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,272,809 shares for a total amount of EUR 110,308,798. This corresponds to 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
