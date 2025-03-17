Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 53,672 Ageas shares in the period from 10-03-2025 until 14-03-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 10-03-2025 4,714 253,212 53.71 53.45 54.00 11-03-2025 16,250 866,537 53.33 53.00 53.80 12-03-2025 12,749 685,209 53.75 53.45 53.95 13-03-2025 6,300 341,282 54.17 53.85 54.55 14-03-2025 13,659 741,301 54.27 54.05 54.45 Total 53,672 2,887,541 53.80 53.00 54.55

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,272,809 shares for a total amount of EUR 110,308,798. This corresponds to 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

