Technip Energies refinanced its syndicated revolving credit facility

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has successfully refinanced its syndicated revolving credit facility (“RCF”).

The aggregate commitments amount to €750 million and subject to certain conditions, Technip Energies may request to increase by up to €250 million. The new RCF is financed by a syndicate of eleven banks. It will mature in March 2030, with two additional one-year extension options. It will remain a back-up line available for general use, and it is not intended to be drawn.

In alignment with Technip Energies commitment to sustainability, the terms of the RCF incorporate three KPIs relating to ESG criteria. This operation, which was significantly oversubscribed, is in line with Technip Energies’ strategy of securing solid long-term liquidity sources. It underscores the banks' confidence in Technip Energies’ credit quality and highlights the strong relationships that the group has developed with its banking partners over the years.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

www.ten.com

